18 new jobs with $900,000 business expansion project

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis had the opportunity of trying out the new system under the careful watch of Trac International Co-Director, Andrew Rogelja.

A RICHMOND Valley business will create up to 18 new jobs for the region through a new project worth almost $1 million.

Trac International, which is based at Bungawalbyn, has secured NSW Government funding under its Jobs for NSW initiative that will enable part of a $938,000 business expansion project.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said Trac International had been in business for 25 years, and was involved in the design, testing and use of equipment for rope access, height safety and vertical rescue.

This work has led to the invention of the Roper Lifeline System, which fulfils the need for a simple kit to cover all roping scenarios from roofing work to tower antenna access and rescues, Mr Gulaptis said.

"It's an innovative roping and harnessing system that provides absolute safety for anybody working at heights, from construction to emergency services and Defence tactical operations," he said.

"The financial boost to its operations will help in the manufacture and commercialisation of the Roper System which will boost employment in the Richmond Valley region.

"Being an Aboriginal business this project also has the opportunity to build social capital and moral in the Aboriginal community by creating pride and hope.

Co-Director of Trac International, Deborah Johnstone, said the Roper System was a simple multipurpose shock absorbing system controlled from either end, to raise or lower at any time with an integrated 30 second rescue plan, greatly reducing associated risks.

"By using one system for every scenario users will be safer and more familiar with its operation. It will enhance the height safety culture, making it possible now to 'walk the talk," she said.

"We are excited to be manufacturing the Roper System in the Richmond Valley."

Further information about the Roper System can be found by visiting www.ropersystem.com or phoning 0419 674 678.