$1.8 million refunded from drink containers

SO FAR, $1.8 million has been refunded across the state for consumer's drink containers since the NSW Container Deposit Scheme, Return and Earn, rolled out on December 1.

January 1 marked eighteen million containers returned, with the numbers expected to surge further as people across the state head to collection points in the wake of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Two million drink containers of the containers returned were over December 28 and 29.

"The uptake of the scheme is growing as more collection points are rolled out and more containers are returned,” NSW Environment Protection Authority Chief Environmental Regulator Mark Gifford said.

"Not only are people collecting the 10c deposit and the amount of money being donated to charities through reverse vending machines is growing, but cans and bottles continue to be removed from the NSW litter stream.”

"We also encourage people to consider donating their refunds to one of the first four Return and Earn donation partners: Cancer Council, St Vincent de Paul, Surf Life Saving NSW and Planet Ark.”

A total of 316 collection points are currently operating but more are set to open in the coming months.

With the growing popularity of the scheme, network operator TOMRA Cleanaway is working to ensure that reverse vending machines are regularly emptied and that bins are provided at each machine.

TOMRA Cleanaway staff will also be attending and cleaning sites every day.

Lismore, Ballina and Kyogle currently have collection points.