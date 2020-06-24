Menu
17yo girl dies after driving head-on into a van

by KAITLYN HUDSON-O’FARRELL and NICK HANSEN
24th Jun 2020 5:51 AM
A teenager was killed in a head-on crash with a van, just moments after police driving in the opposite direction had passed her, and turned around with the intention of pulling her over.

Apprentice mechanic Sky Heffernan, 17, of Wingham was remembered on Tuesday for her positivity and her passion for horses. She was killed when her Ford Falcon and a van collided on Monday afternoon. The van driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a highway patrol officer had done a U-turn on Bulga Rd, intending to pull Ms Heffernan over because he believed she may have been speeding, but she had crashed before he caught up to her.

 

A woman killed in a fatal head-on crash involving police in the state’s north on Monday has been identified as 17-year-old Sky Heffernan. Picture: Facebook
It is believed that police intended to pull Sky over, possibly for speeding.
It is not believed Ms Heffernan's vehicle and the patrol car were involved in a chase, but a critical incident investigation has been launched.

Former classmate Samantha Taylor, 17, described her friend as "beautiful and outgoing".

"Sky guided me from the bad things, she always wanted the best for everyone," she said.

Emilee Cuthbertson said Ms Heffernan recently started a new job and had bought a puppy, which was with her in the car but survived. "She always put a smile on everyone's face," she said.

 

 

