$17M major upgrade for North Coast high school

Deputy Premier John Barilaro makes an announcement about funding for Tweed River High School. Jessica Lamb

HIGH school students on the North Coast will benefit from a $17 million commitment to upgrade Tweed River High School to include specialist vocational education facilities.

Deputy Premier John Barilaro said the school will operate with a renewed focus on vocational education training from 2023 as part of the NSW Government's Vocational Schools Initiative.

"Specialist training facilities will be built at the school and preparations for the upgrade have already begun with a discussion about potential industry focus areas," he said.

"Broader consultation with the local community has already started."