$17.7 million school backlog to be 'wiped to zero'

SCHOOL UPGRADE: Nationals candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin, Assistant Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell, Lismore MP Thomas George, Lismore Heights Public School principal Mark Scotton and educational director for Lismore Dave Harvey with the ???? Hardy family and students Caprice Bailey and Max Yates. Jasmine Burke

PUBLIC school's in the Lismore electorate have a long list of things to fix on a maintenance backlog to the tune of $17.7 million but that will be wiped clean with work to commence soon.

Nationals Candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin, Assistant Minister for Education Sarah Mitchell and Member for Lismore Thomas George yesterday announced the NSW Nationals would clear every maintenance job currently outstanding at the State's public schools in the Lismore electorate.

This will include things like roof replacements, painting and carpet upgrades.

"Lismore Heights Public School has been able to install ramps for children who might be in a wheelchair or with additional needs and also an access toilet which makes a big difference," Ms Mitchell said.

"We will see more investment in our local schools in terms of those basic maintenance upgrades that just create a nicer learning environment for the children."

Mr Curtin said it will be the first time in the state's history the school maintenance backlog will be wiped to zero.

"It's also going to be a huge boom for jobs...it's great for local tradies who can take on more staff, buy more construction supplies locally," he said.

"It's going to have a widespread effect across the electorate not just in the schools.

"The commitment is to get into the work straight away and have it done by the end of financial year in 2020.

"Our children have wonderful teachers and access to an excellent education, as a government we are also committed to giving every child access to great facilities."

Mr George said that Public schools across the electorate have been hives of activity over the summer holidays, as tradespeople have worked to spruce up and improve school grounds while students and teachers were on leave.

"Over the summer holiday period more than $340,000 was allocated on school projects in the Lismore electorate," Mr George said.

"This included $140,000 at Lismore Heights Public School for painting, pathway repair and drainage works."

Under the announcement, the NSW Liberals & Nationals Government will invest a further $449 million to clear the backlog by July 2020, bringing the total investment to nearly $1.3 billion.