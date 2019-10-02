175 lots proposed for controversial development site

HAVE YOUR SAY: A new Iron Gates development proposal is on public exhibition from today.

HAVE YOUR SAY: A new Iron Gates development proposal is on public exhibition from today. Marc Stapelberg

A REVISED proposal for the subdivision of land at the controversial Iron Gates Drive in Evans Head has been lodged.

Three lots to 175

THE proposal from three lots to 175 residential lots, three residue lots, four public reserves, a drainage reserve and a sewer pump station will be publicly exhibited from today for community feedback.

The development application was lodged by Goldcoral Pty Ltd and includes clearing work, road works, drainage, and landscaping.

The application will be on exhibition until Monday, November 18. Consent authority for the application is the Northern Regional Planning Panel.

Assessment

RICHMOND Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said Council would wait for the assessment of a master plan by NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment before they finalised the development assessment process.

He said all enquiries regarding the master plan process should be directed to the Department's regional office in Grafton.

Mr Macdonald said the proposal also required approvals from relevant State Government agencies such as the National Parks and Wildlife Service and NSW Rural Fire Service.

"As with all development applications received by Council, the Iron Gates proposal will undergo a full professional and technical assessment to ensure it meets relevant NSW Government legislation and planning controls,” he said.

"Following Council's assessment, a report will be compiled and forwarded to the Northern Regional Planning Panel for final determination.”

Mr Macdonald said the planning panel met on an as-needs-basis, and was unable to confirm a final determination date.

Public submissions

He said those interested in the proposal could inspect the application and support documents at Council's customer service centres in Casino and Evans Head, and on Council's website.

He said anyone could formally submit comments to support or oppose the development application during the exhibition period.

However, he said Council would not consider anonymous submissions.

"For feedback on a development application to be valid, a submission must be properly made in accordance with the requirements of the Planning Act,” Mr Macdonald said.

Mr Macdonald said those providing feedback should be clear on why they were supporting or opposing the development.

State your reasons

He said Council needed to understand the reasons behind your submission.

For example, if you think the type of development proposed for your area is unsuitable, you need to say why it is unsuitable - not simply that you don't like it.

It is important to focus on:

Whether the proposed use is consistent with the intent for the area

Whether the scale and design of the proposed development is compatible with surrounding development

How the development addresses the street and interfaces with adjoining properties

Any potential traffic and car parking issues associated with the development

How the development may impact on drainage patterns in the area

How the development fits with the natural environment.

View the DA at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/council/on-exhibition/

To lodge a submission, post it to Locked Bag 10 Casino NSW 2470, online at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/contact/have-your-say/make-a-submission/ or email council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.