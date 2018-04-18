$170,000 to attract more tourists to the Northern Rivers

$170,000 awarded to local business chambers and councils to promote the region and tourism in the Northern Rivers. From left, Thomas George, Hailey Brown and Jason Mumford.

A GRANT of more than $170,00 has been awarded to two Northern Rivers local government areas to promote the region and bring tourism dollars back into the community.

It comes as part of the NSW Government's $1 million Northern Rivers - Regional Marking Program.

The Kyogle Chamber of Commerce and Lismore City Council are the funding recipients with money going to advertising, street signage upgrades and a new website.

Lismore MP Thomas George said the $170,000 will ensure Lismore is seen as an exciting tourist destination, attracting more international and domestic tourists.

"Lismore is back on its feet and ready for tourism again following the events of Cyclone Debbie,” Mr George said.

"It's encouraging to have ongoing support from the NSW and Commonwealth Governments and I can't wait to see how this great new campaign helps our communities to increase visitor numbers, create more local business opportunities and more local jobs.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro said the recipients are two of 11 that will be funded through the Business Recovery Program to spread the message that Northern Rivers communities, from Ballina to the Tweed, are 'open for business'.

"The Northern Rivers has an incredibly resilient community and an amazing bunch of volunteers who should all be congratulated for their hard work in getting towns back into shape to welcome visitors,” Mr Barilaro said.

"With this funding, we can shout far and wide to encourage people to visit the beautiful towns and National Parks this region has to offer, while spending money in local eateries, on local accommodation and at local attractions along the way.”

"This is just one of the ways the NSW Government has been able to provide support to businesses impacted by flooding in 2017, and support councils and business chambers to promote the region to tourists by leveraging Commonwealth funds,” he said.

The Northern Rivers Business Recovery program offered $500,000 for businesses and a further $1 million Regional Marketing Program for councils and business chambers to support the region and ensure local businesses recovered from the March 2017 floods.

The campaign to promote the region will commence from May 2011.