BREAKING: 17-year-old hurt in car rollover

Emergency services have been called to a crash at Coraki this afternoon.

UPDATE 3.22pm: NSW Ambulance media have confirmed the 17-year-old driver has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after rolling a car at Coraki

"He has a minor arm injury," the spokeswoman said.

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a car rollover at Coraki this afternoon, with at least one teenager injured.

NSW Ambulance media confirmed they were alerted to the crash just after 2.40pm.

The spokesman said a paramedic unit was currently responding to the incident.

"We understand a 17-year-old has lacerations to his right arm," he said.

"It sounds like he rolled his car in a paddock on Dibbs Rd."

A spokesman from the Richmond Police District said the teenager wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was travelling at about 70km/h at the time of the crash.

