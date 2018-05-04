Menu
Emergency services have been called to a crash at Coraki this afternoon.
News

BREAKING: 17-year-old hurt in car rollover

Alison Paterson
by
4th May 2018 2:57 PM

UPDATE 3.22pm:  NSW Ambulance media have confirmed the 17-year-old driver has been transported to Lismore Base Hospital after rolling a car at Coraki

"He has a minor arm injury," the spokeswoman said.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are on their way to a car rollover at Coraki this afternoon, with at least one teenager injured.

NSW Ambulance media confirmed they were alerted to the crash just after 2.40pm.

The spokesman said a paramedic unit was currently responding to the incident.

"We understand a 17-year-old has lacerations to his right arm," he said.

"It sounds like he rolled his car in a paddock on Dibbs Rd."

A spokesman from the Richmond Police District said the teenager wasn't wearing a seatbelt and was travelling at about 70km/h at the time of the crash.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

