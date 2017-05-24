17 mobile base stations still to come

The Federal Government's Mobile Black Spot Program rolling in new mobile base stations across the region to significantly improve mobile coverage for the communities.

CASINO North, Ramornie, Yorklea, and Kyogle are the next four regions that are expected to see significantly improved mobile coverage thanks to the Federal Governments Mobile Black Spots Program.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said five of the 22 new mobile base stations in the Northern Rivers have already been built with 17 more to come.

"Five new base stations in our community are already active. With 17 to come online over the next 18 months, mobile phone coverage is going to improve significantly in our region,” Mr Hogan said.

"The areas have been selected because they have been overlooked by mobile network operators due to commercial factors.

"Construction of the first of the new towers is expected to start before the end of this year.

"The Government is committed to improving mobile coverage along major transport routes, in small communities, as well as addressing unique mobile coverage problems such as areas with high seasonal demand.”