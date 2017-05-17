17 great events coming soon to Lismore

Lismore Lantern Parade will be one of many exciting events hosted in Lismore over June and July.

SAVE the date - the next two months will see a packed calendar of events for Lismore, which will help bring visitors and more than $12 million in to the region.

Council and sporting events, music and performance shows and various cultural highlights will be happening across the city in June and July, bringing positive economic benefits to help Lismore on the road to recovery after the flood.

Upcoming events:

Lismore Gemfest, May 20-21, Lismore Showground

All ready for Gemfest at the Weekend President of the Lismore Gem and Lapidary club Bruce Copper showing off a Calcite,and Gypsum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire, June 3, Lismore City Hall

Felix Riebl from The Cat Empire at Bluesfest 2016. Lyn McCarthy

Little League Baseball Championships, June 7-12, Albert Park Baseball Complex

ACO Virtual, June 8-24, Lismore City Hall

The Idea of North workshop and concert, June 10, Northern Rivers Conservatorium

Lismore Speedway Queen's Birthday Spectacular and Fireworks, June 11, Lismore Showground

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, June 14, Lismore City Hall

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is based on the children's book of the same name, where Eric Carle's stories that come to life on stage.

Lismore Aviation Expo, June 17, Lismore Aviation Centre

Rock the Rivers with Regurgitator, June 17, Southern Cross University

The Wiggles-Wiggle Around Australia, June 19, Lismore City Hall

DREW Brownhill-Feain, 2, of Lismore, meets The Wiggles in Lismore. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

Twilight Concert, June 20, Northern Rivers Conservatorium

Lismore Lantern Parade, June 24, Lismore CBD/Oakes Oval

Friendship Festival Piazza in the Park, June 25, Spinks Park

Julie de Nardi , organisers of Lismore's inaugural Friendship Festival - Piazza in the Park hands over lantern commissioned by The Italo-Australian Club to Lantern Parade, CEO, Jyllie Jackson.

Stocktake Sale, June 26 - July 1, Lismore CBD

Coranderrk, June 30, Lismore City Hall

Ilbijerri Theatre Company and Belvoir will bring their piece Coranderrk to Lismore. Tyson Mowarin

Outdoor Leisure Show, July 7-9, Lismore Showground

Kelly, and Garry Lee owners of Pacific RV Australia Pty Ltd in Lismore at the 4WD Caravan camping and Marine show at the Lismore show ground. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton