17 great events coming soon to Lismore

SAVE the date - the next two months will see a packed calendar of events for Lismore, which will help bring visitors and more than $12 million in to the region.
Council and sporting events, music and performance shows and various cultural highlights will be happening across the city in June and July, bringing positive economic benefits to help Lismore on the road to recovery after the flood.
Upcoming events:
- Lismore Gemfest, May 20-21, Lismore Showground
- Felix Riebl of The Cat Empire, June 3, Lismore City Hall
- Little League Baseball Championships, June 7-12, Albert Park Baseball Complex
- ACO Virtual, June 8-24, Lismore City Hall
- The Idea of North workshop and concert, June 10, Northern Rivers Conservatorium
- Lismore Speedway Queen's Birthday Spectacular and Fireworks, June 11, Lismore Showground
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, June 14, Lismore City Hall
- Lismore Aviation Expo, June 17, Lismore Aviation Centre
- Rock the Rivers with Regurgitator, June 17, Southern Cross University
- The Wiggles-Wiggle Around Australia, June 19, Lismore City Hall
- Twilight Concert, June 20, Northern Rivers Conservatorium
- Lismore Lantern Parade, June 24, Lismore CBD/Oakes Oval
- Friendship Festival Piazza in the Park, June 25, Spinks Park
- Stocktake Sale, June 26 - July 1, Lismore CBD
- Coranderrk, June 30, Lismore City Hall
- Outdoor Leisure Show, July 7-9, Lismore Showground
- Timberjacks Friendship Series Tournament, July 7-9, Albert Park Baseball Complex