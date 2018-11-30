Menu
RURAL FIRE: Bungadoo's Rural Fire Service crew spent the day at Agnes Water and Deepwater fire, they arrived back in the area late in the evening after a third day at it. Bungadoo Rural Fire Service
17 fires still active across the Gladstone region

Matt Taylor
29th Nov 2018 10:41 PM

GLADSTONE Mayor Matt Burnett has provided an update to fires currently burning around the Gladstone Region.

17 fires are active within the Gladstone Region as at 9.18pm, with some burning out of control.

35 appliances are on scene at Baffle Creek where fire continues to burn in a South Easterly direction between south of Fernfield Road and Coast Road, with no properties under threat. 

An uncontained fire in the Wooderson National Park is also not threatening any structures, and is burning in inaccessible country travelling west and north-west on multiple fronts.

4,000 hectares of vegetation has been burnt at Mount Larcom with crews currently suppressing fire by continuing to establish containment lines on Gentle Annie Road. This fire has slowed and also poses no threat to property.

A fire near Bracewell which burnt through 17,000 hectares has been contained with no threat to property. Fires are also burning within containment lines at Bororen.

Residents are reminded to refer to QFES website for overnight updates and should call 000 to report an emergency.

