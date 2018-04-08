$1.6M dedicated to Ballina Shire projects

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary Ben Franklin presents Ballina Mayor David Wright with a $1,630,000 cheque to go towards two projects in the Ballina Shire.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary Ben Franklin presents Ballina Mayor David Wright with a $1,630,000 cheque to go towards two projects in the Ballina Shire.

TWO projects in the Ballina Shire will be completed after receiving $1,630,000 in State Government funding.

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced additional funding for the Coastal Pathway between Skennars Head to Lennox Head.

"I am thrilled the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government can support this wonderful project with $880,000 to ensure its completion,” said Mr Franklin.

"This funding will allow the final stage of the project to be finished. This will include completing the shared pathway which will follow The Coast Road from Skennars Road to the iconic Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.”

This funding was part of the NSW Government's $200 million Stronger Country Communities Fund. The Fund supports infrastructure projects, with applications for round two currently open.

Mr Franklin said that while there are existing shared pathways in both Skennars Head and Lennox Head, the funding will ensure there was a completed shared pathway connection between the centres.

"The North Coast is a prime tourist destination, and we want to ensure there is adequate infrastructure to support our tourism industry. That is why we are funding this important walking track,” said Mr Franklin.

"This world class walking track will run along Ballina Coast Reserve between Sharpes Beach and through to Lennox Headland. It will be such an asset, not just for our local community but also for our regions visitors.”

"Ballina Council have been driving these projects for many years, and I am delighted to stand here with Mayor David Wright to say that these projects will soon be a reality.”

The funding was part of the NSW Governments $300 million Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund.