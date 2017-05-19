160 objections to ski jump

CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.

IT'S only been two weeks since the submission of the Lennox Head Ski Jump Development Application, and the response is already visibly favouring the negative.

The local community campaigning against the project through protests, letters and social media forums to express their disinterest in having the Olympic training centre in their beautiful coastal habitat.

To date Ballina Council have added approximately 160 emails and letters written in objection to the project and only one email written in support to the development application.

Trending topics of these notes include: visual and environmental impacts, cost, downgrading of the community and tourism decrease.

Lennox Head resident Melitta Firth wrote a four page note to council outlining her feelings of outrage toward the proposed project.

"This proposed eyesore will be a monumental folly and will sit unused for most of the year even in best case scenario,” Ms Firth said.

"I would happily support the Lake Ainsworth facility becoming a high performance Surf Centre as unlike the ski jump, this would have close connections to our community, our place, our identity and what we do.”

Adam Gosling said: "It is inconceivable that a structure so significantly taller than anything in the locality would even be considered in an area with considerable remaining natural heritage and cherished for its values by traditional owners, local residents and visitors alike.”

Sherrie Yeomans said: "This proposal does not appear to recognise that this will directly affect the health, safety and well-being of the Southern, Western and Northern surrounds of Lake Ainsworth with increased traffic.”

Lennox Head business owner Anthony Solman said: "The ski jump has little to no economical benefit to the community when compared to the already flourishing tourism economy that would be tarnished by such an out of place structure.”

These recorded responses to the DA are predicted to continue with The Lennox Head Against Ski Jump group is still heavily involved in protests and regularly posting information to show residents how to log their concern to council.