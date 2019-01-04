Menu
Police have charged a teenage boy over the rape of a girl at a sporting field.
Crime

16-year-old charged over alleged rape at Ballina

4th Jan 2019 2:06 PM
A TEEN will face court over the alleged sexual assault of a girl at a sporting field.

Police will allege a 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a boy, 16, at a Ballina soccer field just after 8pm on December 6.

The girl reported the incident to Richmond Police District officers and they began an investigation.

A search warrant was executed at a Fox St, Ballina home this morning.

The boy was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station, where he was charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

He was refused bail to face Children's Court today.

