16-year-old girl arrested in two-day police operation

TWO men and a teenager have been arrested on outstanding warrants as part of a two-day police operation.

TWO men and a teenager have been arrested on outstanding warrants as part of a two-day police operation. FILE

TWO men and a teenager have been arrested on outstanding warrants as part of a two-day operation targeting unserved apprehension violence orders, court attendance notices and outstanding warrants.

The operation ran from Sunday June 24 to Monday June 25 and police from Richmond Police District, Lismore detectives, the Dog Squad and Richmond Target Action Group arrested two men, aged 44 and 31 and a 16-year-old girl for a total of eight outstanding warrants.

Officers also made three drug detections, identified one breach of bail, served three court attendance notices and five AVOs.

The 16-year-old girl was refused bail to appear at a Children's Court today.

The 44-year-old man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

The 31-year-old was given conditional bail to appear at Ballina Local Court on Thursday (28 June 2018).