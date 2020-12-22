Menu
Stage 17 of the Ballina Heights development was sold out.
News

16 vacant blocks at Ballina snapped up in blink of an eye

Rebecca Lollback
22nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
It may be just days from Christmas, but the Northern Rivers' property market appears to be stronger than ever.

 

>>> Lismore homes selling 'within days'

Michael Shay from LJ Hooker Ballina said he sold 16 blocks of land at Ballina Heights under the hammer last Thursday night.

"Every one of them was gone," he said.
"There were a couple of buyers from Sydney, but the vast majority of buyers were locals, which was really great to see.

"We were very happy with the results.

"The market is incredibly strong at the moment we've sold 22 properties in the last seven days."

The auction for Stage 17 of the Ballina Heights estate was held at the Lennox Head Cultral Centre.

The 16 lots ranged in size from 650 sqm to 885 sqm.

Ballina Heights Estate is the biggest land release ever created in Ballina, the listing from LJ Hooker Ballina explains.

"The estate features 50 hectares of parks, gardens and open spaces with a water feature," the website states.

"An environmentally friendly sensitive estate with access to recycled water."

Sporting fields have recently been completed, and there are future plans for a school, shopping centre and aged care facility in the area.

Property in Ballina generally is in high demand.

According to realestate.com.au, the median house price for the town was $650,000 in December that's up from $595,000 in January.

ballina heights ballina property northern rivers property
Lismore Northern Star

