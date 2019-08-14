Is it Spring already? 16 things to do this week

1. Roald Dahl's The Twits in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, today from 6pm.

Mr and Mrs Twit are the most horrible people ever to live on the stage of the earth. Mr Twit is a hairy-faced, grubby and messy old man. Mrs Twit, who once had a pretty face, is now ugly and reflecting her consumption of nasty thoughts. This is the world premiere season of this new adaptation of The Twits, Roald Dahl in his purest form - unsentimental, grotesque and a lot of fun.

2. Canadian and Australian Baseball Junior Training Camp in Lismore:

At Albert Park Baseball Complex, Keen St, Lismore, from tomorrow to August 27, 9am to 4pm. Free.

The Canadian and Australian under 18 National baseball teams will be in Lismore for a training camp Prior to the Junior World Cup in Korea.

Teams will prepare with a series of training and warm up games. It is anticipated squads will play games on 22, 23 and 24 August at Albert Park with the community welcome to come along. Albert Park Baseball Complex is currently undergoing a major facility upgrade. The upgrades completed so far in stage 1 have put the Lismore facility at an international level allowing training camps and matches of this calibre to be hosted.

3. Friendlyjordies in Lismore and Byron Bay:

At the Lismore Workers Club, 225-331 Keen St, Lismore, this Wednesday and at the Byron Bay Brewery, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, this Thursday from 7pm.

Jordan Shanks is a satirist comedian, live radio host and podcast creator. He has produced over 250 no-holds-barred videos for his YouTube channel, has 430 000 followers on social media and his videos have been viewed over 86 million times. His new show is called John Howard Really Sucked.

4. Politics in the Pub in Mullumbimby:

At The Corthouse Hotel, 31 Burringbar St, Mullumbimby, this Wednesday from 7pm. $10.

Ngara Institute's Politics in the Pub presents Thomas Mayor. He is a Torres Strait Islander who was born and raised on Larrakia Land in Darwin. He was a stevedore, or wharfie, for sixteen years before becoming an official of his union, the Maritime Union of Australia. As an activist in his local community, Thomas has passionately fought for workers rights, Indigenous rights, and for social justice in general. Thomas has since advocated for the proposals in the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and is the author of Finding the Heart of the Nation - the journey of the Uluru Statement towards Voice, Treaty and Truth, published by Hardie Grant.

5. Dell and Raven in Ocean Shores:

At Ocean Shores Art Expo, 166 Shara Blvd, Ocean Shores, this Friday from 7pm. Free.

An assorted selection of romantic rebirths, with the collaboration of poetic composition.

Fiona Dell and Doni Raven present Dell & Raven. Jazz voice meets the Baritone blues.

Joining them will be world music and Jazz-Flamenco guitar player Bart Stenhouse.

6. Family Cinema Under The Stars in Ballina:

At Richmond Christian College, 7 Gallans Rd, Ballina, this Friday from 5pm.

Join the Richmond Christian College community at their Family Cinema Under the Stars. They will screen The Greatest Showman (PG), starring Hugh Jackman. Take a rug, chairs and a picnic. Snacks will be available for pre-order and on the night to raise funds for Tools for Schools. All children must be supervised by an adult. This is an alcohol-free event. Entry by gold coin donation.

7. Australian Light Horse Association Honour Parade in Ballina:

At River St, Ballina, this Saturday, from 3pm.

There will be a special Honour Parade in River Street Ballina under escort of the Ballina Police Highway Patrol to the Ballina RSL Memorial Park at the cenotaph. This is part of the Australian Bravery Association memorial service and awards evening at the Ballina RSL Club and the parade will honour those (human and animal) who have paid the high cost of bravery. The proposed assembly will consist of approximately 16 people, 6 horses and two decorated war dogs and the piper band.

8. 2019 Quota Craft And Garden Fair in Alstonvile:

At the Alstonville Leisure & Entertainment Centre, 42-46 Commercial Rd, Alstonville, this Saturday and Sunday from 9am. $5.

A two-day event showcasing the best Craft artisans of the Far North Coast and SE Queensland. With two halls of craft and art and a pavilion of garden-related products, this is the largest fair of its kind on the North Coast. More than 90 stalls of things to buy, see and make. Presentations from some leading gardening speakers will inform you over the two days. Great quality plants for sale.

9. Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Regatta in Ballina:

At Shaws Bay, East Ballina, this Saturday and Sunday from 8am.

One of the region's most exciting sporting events: Dragon Boating. On Saturday 1pm-3pm, splash'n'dash, round robin and State of Origin races. On Sunday, 8am-3pm, a full day of 200m sprints with NSW and Queensland sports and local community teams racing for fun and glory.

10. 125 Year Anniversary Wollongbar Primary Industries Institute Open Day:

At the Wollongbar Primary Industries Institute, 1243 Bruxner Highway, Wollongbar, this Saturday from 10am to 3pm.

The Open Day will include information displays, guided tours, kids activities, historical displays and local food. Enjoy the ambience of the beautiful working farm and learn about the latest research discoveries to support agriculture and food security on the North Coast.

11. Festival For The Seas in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Bay Brewery, 1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 2pm to 11.30pm.

Festival For The Seas is back for its third year, to celebrate, build awareness and raise funds for marine life conservation. This year's charity is Positive Change for Marine Life. Live music by The Badlands, Shag Rock, Peach Fur, Michael Dunstan, Nick Cunningham, Fiona Franklin and more. The festival will also feature live art, raffles, guest speakers, stalls, silent auctions and a Beach Survey from 11am. Meet At Apex Park, Byron Bay.

12. Steamfunk Ball in Uki:

At the Uki Hall, 1462 Kyogle Rd, Uki, this Saturday from 6pm.

As we leave the deep cool of the winter and are about to enter the budding freshness of Spring, Uki will merge the past, present, old and newness with timeless creativity and inventiveness. The ball will feature live bands, DJs and special performances. Featruing a Piston Punk BBQ, vegetarian catering, Loki chai and beverages, plus Emily Devine vegan delights available throughout the evening. Frock up in your best steampunk and enter a world of imagination and delight. Entry will not be permitted if not in costumed attire.

13. Byron2Bruns Beach Run 2019:

Sign in from Brunswick SLSC this Sunday from 6.30am. Shuttle bus service to Belongil Creek from the Brunswick SLSC from 7am. Race starts at 8.30am towards Brunswick Heads.

The Byron2Bruns Beach Run is series of two individual Fun Runs (5km + 10km) that take place on the iconic stretch of sand between Belongil Creek (just north of Byron Bay) and the Brunswick Surf Life Saving Club in Brunswick Heads. All money raised from the event goes directly to the Brunswick SLSC.

14. Clothing Clear Out Market in Ballina:

At Wigmore Hall, 26-28 Swift St, Ballina, this Sunday from 10am to 2pm.

Time to come and find a bargain. Share with your girlfriends. This is always a wonderful event with many awesome pre-loved finds. Coffee van onsite, and more than 20 stalls catering to all shapes and sizes on clothing, shoes and accessories. This is a cash only event, try to take small change as prices are low and vendors run out of change pretty quickly.

15. Vietnam Veterans Day in Byron Bay:

At the Byron Bay Memorial Gates, Tennyson St, Byron Recreation Grounds, this Sunday from 11am.

The service will be held at the Byron Bay Memorial Gates to remember the sacrifice that our Vietnam Veterans' endured. Light refreshments will be served after the service at the Byron Bay Services Club. Film review. This year is the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Binh Ba and this battle will be reflected upon at the service. During the Vietnam War 521 Australian soldiers were killed in action and 3129 were wounded but the loss of life to the Vietnamese force was far greater.

16. Herman's Hermits - The Six O'Clock Hop in Lismore:

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore, this Sunday from 6pm.

When the 1960's British Invasion hit worldwide, Herman's Hermits were one of the biggest groups out of the UK. Their Australian No. 1 hits, Mrs Brown You've Got A Lovely Daughter and No Milk Today made them very popular. The concept of the Six O'Clock Hop first came to Australia in 2018 and was a smash hit success with over 15000 people attending the tour dates. Audience members are encouraged to get an early dinner and enjoy a two-hour show packed full of hits and fun.