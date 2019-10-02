16 of Lismore's best value homes under $350,000
IF YOU are ready to get on a rung of the property ladder, there's plenty of houses priced under the town's median of $350,000.
And while you night have to forgo those yummy breakfasts at your favourite cafe for a few months, cut back on takeaways or say good-bye to a new car, getting the key to your first home is an unforgettable experience and well worth the sacrifice.
While some the properties are ready for you to move in and relax, others will require some commitment to sugar soap and a paintbrush for some refurbishing.
But this is what putting your own mark on your home is all about.
And looking around at your freshly painted walls, new bathroom tiles or tamed garden can give you a marvellous sense of satisfaction.
So we have done all the hard work in tracking down some of the best-value properties in the Lismore area.
Listed in order of asking price:
- 35 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah: $225,000
- 26 Campbell Crescent, Goonellabah: $265,000
- 179-181 Union Street, South Lismore: $270,000
- 1/133 Invercauld Road, Goonellabah: $289,000
- 189 Ballina Road, Lismore: $299,000
- 41 Walker Street, East Lismore: $325,000
- 102 Donnans Rd, Lismore Heights: $325,000
- 84 Orion Street, Lismore: $326,000
- 10 Robrown Drive, Lismore Heights: $329,000
- 29 Hindmarsh St, Lismore: $329,000
- 23 Diadem St, Lismore: $339,000
- 40 Centre St, South Lismore: $339,000
- 119 Brunswick St, Lismore: $339,000
- 10B Balmer Ave, Lismore: $349,000
- 14 Peter St, East Lismore: $349,000 - new price
- 19 Spring St, East Lismore: $350,000.