16 of Lismore's best value homes under $350,000

GREAT VALUE: These Lismore houses including this one at 119 Brunswick St, are currently offering great value for those looking to get onto the property ladder with their first home or wanting an investment property. Supplied

IF YOU are ready to get on a rung of the property ladder, there's plenty of houses priced under the town's median of $350,000.

And while you night have to forgo those yummy breakfasts at your favourite cafe for a few months, cut back on takeaways or say good-bye to a new car, getting the key to your first home is an unforgettable experience and well worth the sacrifice.

While some the properties are ready for you to move in and relax, others will require some commitment to sugar soap and a paintbrush for some refurbishing.

But this is what putting your own mark on your home is all about.

And looking around at your freshly painted walls, new bathroom tiles or tamed garden can give you a marvellous sense of satisfaction.

So we have done all the hard work in tracking down some of the best-value properties in the Lismore area.

Listed in order of asking price: