16 more years: Lismore quarry set for extension

A development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council to expand the life of Santin Quarry on Riverbank Rd, Lismore.

A DEVELOPMENT application to extend the life of a quarry on the outskirts of Lismore looks set to get the green light from the council.

At tonight's council meeting, councillors will vote on the DA for Santin Quarry on Riverbank Rd at Monaltrie.

Staff have recommended approval.

"The application does not increase the 'footprint' or the existing depth of the extraction area, or the annual rate of extraction approved by (the original DA)," the report states.

"A total of 32 public submissions were received in response to the notification of this proposed modification, nine in support and 23 objecting as well as one requesting their name be withdrawn from a submission.

"The public submissions refer (amongst other matters) to impacts on the road network, the extension of operations for a further 16 years and the planning/amenity impacts on individual properties.

"The submissions also refer to compliance history and associated implications.

"Council officers have assessed the application and recommend approval for a maximum of 16 years.

"The nature of the proposed modification is considered 'substantially the same development'."

As part of the conditions of consent, the quarry will be audited every year for the first two years to track environmental, noise, soil and water and rehabilitation management plans and consent conditions.

The staff report also explains that extractive industries are permitted within the zone.

"The proposed extension of the life of the extractive industry is considered to meet the objectives of the zone and is permissible in the zone with development consent," the report states.

"It is noted that some of the properties in the vicinity of the site would more likely be considered 'lifestyle lots', when in fact the primary objective of the zone is for rural activities, which specifically includes extractive industries, rather than residential land uses.

"Quarries have traditionally been typical of the rural vista for many years."