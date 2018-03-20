$1.6 million Woodburn project on the table

RICHMOND Valley Council will tonight discuss whether to adopt the revised Plan of Management for the Richmond River Foreshore Reserve at Woodburn.

Council officers have carried out a review of the 2011 Plan of Management and made amendments to reflect the links in the masterplan, which was adopted by the council in June 2017.

The amended plan was advertised and placed on exhibition for public comment from January 12 to February 28 but no submissions were received.

The Plan has also been forwarded to Reserve Trust for adoption.

Council currently has $1.6 million committed to the Woodburn Riverside Precinct, which includes a $210,000 commitment from grants for works dedicated to a new jetty/pontoon structure.

Council officers will continue to explore and pursue any available grant funding deemed appropriate to complete works described in the Master Plan process.