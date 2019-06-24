16 locals featured at this year's Byron Writers Festival

LINE UP: Above, musician and author Ash Grunwald. Below: Authors Christina Larmer, Zanni Louise, Simone Genziuk, Mark Swivel, Matthew Condon and Damon Gameau.

MORE than 140 Australian and international writers and thinkers will converge on the Northern Rivers for the 23rd Byron Writers Festival.

The event will feature 121 panels and conversations taking place across six stages, complemented by a series of satellite events throughout the area and diverse writers' workshops.

These are the locals that will shine at this year's event:

ASH GRUNWALD

Surf by Day, Jam by Night (August 2019).

Ash Grunwald is an Australian musician and a Byron Shire resident. His book explores the connection between music and surfing.

BARBARA CARMICHAEL

Come to Say Goodbye: In The Chaos of India, An Unlikely Friendship is Born (December 2017) .

Barbara Carmichael is the author of the memoir I've Come to Say Goodbye. She lives in Byron Bay.

BRONWYN BANCROFT

Clever Crow (as illustrator) (November 2018).

Byron resident, Dr Bronwyn Bancroft is a Bundjalung woman and multi-disciplinary artist who has served on many arts organisation boards. She paints, curates, creates public art and illustrates and writes books.

CHRISTINA LARMER

Agatha Christie Book Club series.

Christina (aka author C.A. Larmer) has written 12 crime novels, including the Amazon-bestselling Agatha Christie Book Club series.

She's a Northern Rivers-based journalist, editor and independent publisher.

DAMON GAMEAU

2040: A Handbook for the Regeneration (April 2019)

Bangalow's Damon Gameau is a passionate advocate for good health and the environment.

His most recent book and documentary is 2040, an innovative vision for regenerating the planet.

JESSE BLACKADDER

Sixty Seconds (September 2017)

Byron resident Blackadder is an author of novels for adults and children, a freelance writer and a passionate youth literacy ambassador.

JULIANNE SCHULTZ

Griffith Review: Move very fast and break many things - Digital gangsters and the Big Other (April 2019)

Professor Julianne Schultz, a Byron Shire resident, is the publisher and founding editor of Griffith Review and Professor of Media and Culture for the Griffith University Centre for Social and Cultural Research.

KARLA DICKENS

Karla Dickens is a Wiradjuri woman, artist, mother in-between worlds, cultures and time who resides in Lismore.

KATE VEITCH

Trust (May 2010)

Kate Veitch is the author of two novels - Listen and Trust - and assorted discursive essays. She lives on the small round hill in Mullumbimby.

KERRY O'BRIEN

Kerry O'Brien, A Memoir (November 2018)

Bangalow resident Kerry O'Brien is a journalist and author.

He anchored ABC current affairs programs for more than 25 years - Lateline, 7.30 and Four Corners.

His latest work is Kerry O'Brien: A Memoir.

MARELE DAY

Lambs of Gob (August 2018)

Byron Shire's Marele Day is the award-winning author of seven novels including the highly acclaimed Lambs of God.

MATTHEW CONDON

The Night Dragon: how a famous cold case, a deadly fire and a quest for justice finally brought down one of Australia's worst killers (March 2019)

Byron Shire resident Matthew Condon is a prize-winning Australian journalist and author of several novels and non-fiction works. His latest book is The Night Dragon.

MARK SWIVEL

Making Australia Slightly Better Than Average Again (November 2018)

Byron Shire resident Mark Swivel is a lawyer, performer and writer. Mark runs a community legal clinic, moonlights as a comic and MC and is the founder of The Together Party.

PETER WATT

The Queen's Colonial (November, 2018)

Peter Watt is the author of 19 Australian-based action, adventure, romance novels set against past history. His books are published in Australia and Europe. He lives in the Maclean area.

SIMI GENZIUK

So She Did. The Story of May Wirth (May 2019)

Genziuk is a Northern Rivers-based author and circus performer. She hopes that by reading about amazing women, children will see the incredible things girls are capable of and be motivated to follow their dreams. So She Did is her first picture book.

ZANNI LOUISE

Mum for Sale (April 2019)

Ballina Shire resident Zanni Louise has published 12 books for children, including picture books and chapter books for young readers. Her books are sold internationally.

Byron Writers Festival 2019 will be held at Elements of Byron Resort from Friday 2 to Sunday 4 August.