16 kids during couple's 80-year marriage

LONG LOVE: James and Jane McAndrew managed to celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss.

LONG LOVE: James and Jane McAndrew managed to celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss. Austcemindex

TO MAKE it to 70 years of marriage in modern times, is quite a feat.

In the early 20th century James and Jane McAndrew were the exception to the rule, as they managed to celebrate 80 years of wedded bliss.

James lived until 19th January 1939 when he was 98 years.

Jane eventually followed him three years later when she made it to 101 years old.

The couple married in 1868 when they were both very young.

They lived at Woodburn where James worked as a carpenter.

Thanks to his work many of the public buildings and churches that were still standing at the time of his death, were built by James.

James was involved in the surveying of the first Ballina Cutting road, between Lismore and Ballina.

The cutting was what took the road from the flat country around Ballina to the Alstonville plateau.

In 1933 Tintenbar Shire Council spent 14,000 pounds on improving the cutting, but only altered it slightly from the original design 55 years earlier.

The McAndrews lived near the cutting, in a house that James built himself.

They had a panoramic view from their house that took in the whole Uralba Valley.

In his later years James grew sugar cane and ran a small shop by the side of the road which sold fruit.

He was also one of the locals involved in building the Uralba Valley School in 1888.

Between them James and Jane had 16 children, 8 of who predeceased them.

They are buried together in Alstonville Cemetery along with their daughter Agnes.

References