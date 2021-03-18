16 ideas that could reinvent the neglected Ballina Hotel

It seems the good people of Ballina have pretty strong views when it comes to the Ballina Hotel, which has been sitting vacant for more than five years.

A couple of hotshot hoteliers recently started sniffing around our area, trying (unsuccessfully) to buy the Bangalow Hotel.

We suggested one of Tom Mooney's other investments, the Ballina Hotel in River Street, might be a good bargain for them to consider.

The pub was built in the 1920s, has a colourful history and was popular with cane cutters and fishermen.

It was also renowned as a great live music venue, and locals remember seeing top acts such as the Screaming Jets, the Angels and Dragon.

In its later years it had a nightclub ‒ but we won't talk about that too much ‒ and earned a few unsavoury nicknames.

The pub and bottleshop have been closed since 2016.

Perhaps it's time for a new owner to come in, renovate it and reopen it as a pub again.

But it seems many of our readers had other ideas.

Here are some of the best.

1. Live music, performance venue

2. Redevelop the site with shops underneath and units on top

3. Keep it as a pub for Ballina's booming population

4. Nightclub

5. Venue for Aussie bands

6. Offices upstairs, nightclub downstairs

7. As one of Ballina's historic buildings, use it as accommodation

8. Community-based accommodation and coffee shop

9. Place to run a darts competition

10. Art gallery

11. Homeless refuge

12. Backpackers

13. Fish and chip shop

14. Wine bar

15. State-of-the-art youth club

16. Learning centre.

What would you like to see happen to this building?

Send us your ideas via email: northernstar@news.com.au.