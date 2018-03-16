$16 billion spend: New interactive map shows off projects

North Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin and Minister for Regional Development John Barilaro at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

A NEW website will be launched this morning to spruik the NSW Government's investment into regional infrastructure projects, which tipped over the $16 billion mark this financial year.

The figure takes into account projects that are in planning, construction or completed.

Local projects include the Pacific Highway upgrade, Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment, Bonalbo Multi Purpose Service, new Clarence River bridge on the Bruxner Highway, Ballina Hospital upgrade, Stage 2 of the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport upgrade and upgrades at several local schools.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro, said the new 'Our Regions' website will give communities a chance to learn more about the projects and initiatives happening in their own backyard.

"This is an enormous spending milestone for regional NSW, and we are very proud to show local communities what we have been working on in their area,” he said.

"With a click on the interactive map you can access detail about projects recently wrapped up or about to get underway near you.

"Our Regions demonstrates that money is going to real projects that are starting to appear in the real world; the big stuff and the little stuff that matters.”

Visit the Our Regions website at www.nsw.gov.au/our-regions.