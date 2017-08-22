$1.5m to upgrade three more wooden bridges

Three more bridges on the Northern Rivers will be replaced thanks to government funding.

THREE more ageing wooden bridges will be replaced, thanks to federal government funding to the tune of $1.5m.

"This is great news for our community,” Page MP Kevin Hogan said.

The bridges are Rambaldinis Road Bridge at Naughtons Gap, one on Old Tenterfield Road at Kippenduff and another on Tabulam Road 3.4km north of the Bruxner Highway.

"This is a terrific outcome for the community with a further injection of funds to help replace another three ageing wooden bridges and provide residents with safer and more reliable road access,” Mr Hogan said.

"As we saw in the recent floods across the Northern Rivers, easy access for emergency vehicles is crucial to saving people's lives.

"Kyogle Shire has one of the highest number of ageing wooden bridges in New South Wales and its share of this funding comes on top of the $4.4 million the federal government has committed to support the replacement of bridges in Kyogle.”