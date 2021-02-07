Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Enrolments are expected to increase at Southern Cross University.
Enrolments are expected to increase at Southern Cross University.
News

$15M for SCU to fund extra courses

Aisling Brennan
6th Feb 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Southern Cross University will hope to attract more students after receiving $15 million in federal higher education funding.

The grant, which will be rolled out over four years, including $9.2 million in 2021 to deliver short courses and national priority places, was announced on Friday.

SCU Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin said the funding would help deliver courses in health, psychology, teaching, information technology, business, regenerative agriculture and engineering.

Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin, and Minister science Industry and Technology Karen Andrews at the Gold Coast campus.
Southern Cross University Vice Chancellor Professor Tyrone Carlin, and Minister science Industry and Technology Karen Andrews at the Gold Coast campus.

“Southern Cross has a strong track record of providing high-quality courses for excellent students and this funding is a welcome addition to that momentum,” Professor Carlin said.

“With this funding boost we can encourage even more students to the region, which is terrific for Southern Cross, as well as local jobs and businesses.”

Minister Industry, science and Technology, Karen Andrews, said the investment will help Australians gain the skills and qualifications needed to drive our economic recovery.

<< How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription >>

“We have created up to 30,000 additional university places for Australian students through our Budget funding and Job-ready Graduates package,” Mrs Andrews said.

“This is delivering on our plan to support more Australians to study degrees that lead to jobs.”

education funding karen andrews northern rivers education southern cross uninversity
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Loved to death’: Traffic changes will help at Lennox Head

        Premium Content ‘Loved to death’: Traffic changes will help at Lennox Head

        News Business owners are looking forward to the upgrade of the main street.

        Prawns: Eat them, but don't use them as bait

        Premium Content Prawns: Eat them, but don't use them as bait

        News “This is not something we want to see in areas like Ballina, Tweed, Evans Head or...

        Exercise Tasman Shield is coming to the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Exercise Tasman Shield is coming to the Northern Rivers

        News Air Force personnel from Darwin are coming to the Northern Rivers to support the...

        ‘It will whip you’: Warning after influx of stingrays

        Premium Content ‘It will whip you’: Warning after influx of stingrays

        News There have been plenty of these majestic sea creatures on the North Coast recently...