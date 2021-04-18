$1.5m for ‘rare’ chance to reinvent village’s heart

The old Nimbin Museum site has been put on the market, now that the development application has been approved by Lismore City Council.

Ever since a fire tore through the Nimbin Museum in 2014, the Cullen Street site has remained vacant.

In September 2020, after a long battle, a controversial replacement development was finally given the green light by Lismore City Council.

It came after years of backwards and forwards between the owners, council planning staff and the community, with the developers at one point threatening to pull the DA.

But the now-approved plans include retail shops, take away food and drink premises, a 12-seat cafe and a medical centre.

The Nimbin Museum and Rainbow Cafe, in Cullen St, were destroyed in a fire in 2014.

At the time of the approval, Nimbin Chamber of Commerce and Nimbin Advisory Group spokeswoman Diana Roberts said it had been a difficult process, but everyone wanted the development to revitalise the village.

"It's been ground zero for six years and we are so positive to have something happen in the heart of our community," she said.

Now that the development has been approved, the site has been put on the market.

It could mean further delays with the project, and uncertainty over whether a new owner will push ahead with the plans.

According to selling agent Michele Jackson from Byron and Beyond Real Estate, it is a "rare" opportunity to buy in the heart of Nimbin.

"Development approval for a stylish arcade with 15 shops … rare public parking access plus a tropical garden area," the online listing states.

"So much potential with so many options."

The site, at 60A/62 Cullen Street, is listed for sale at $1.5m.

For more information phone Michele Jackson on 0407906301 or visit the website.