$15k in cash found during car inspection on Pacific Highway

Police will allege they found cash and drugs in the vehicle. John Gass

POLICE have seized $15,000 in cash and ice in a vehicle inspection near Byron Bay.

Officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol were patrolling the Pacific Highway on Sunday in Ewingsdale, when at about 9.50pm they stopped a silver Holden Commodore bearing Queensland registration plates.

Police spoke with the driver, a 48-year-old man, and a female passenger.

The vehicle and its occupants were searched, with police allegedly locating approximately $15,000 in cash and 120g of methamphetamines.

A 48-year-old man and the female passenger were arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

He was charged with supply and possession of a prohibited drug and deal with the proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today (Monday 2 September 2019).

The woman was released without charge.

Commander Traffic and Highway Patrol, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, said while road safety is our primary focus, those using our roads to commit serious crimes will be detected and put before the court.

"Our highway patrol officers are trained to detect behaviour patterns of drivers, and passengers, that raise suspicion. If you are using our road network to carry prohibited items or conduct illegal activity you will be caught,” he said.