$15.8 million, please: The cool projects on Kyogle’s wish list

Kyogle Council is hoping to secure almost $16 million worth of funding from the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund to help pay for some important community projects.

The fund is a competitive grant program open to businesses and communities in bushfire impacted regions for local infrastructure and initiatives that will “drive economic and social recovery, strengthen morale and help communities get back on their feet”.

It is co-funded by the state and federal governments.

Applications closed on January 28, with outcomes to be determined by May.

These are the four big projects Kyogle Council has applied for funding for:

1. Clarence Way upgrade from the Bruxner Highway to Bonalbo

Total project value $11.83 million, funding requested $10 million.

This project would increase the road width, improve the vertical and horizontal geometry, improve drainage, and rehabilitate and strengthen the pavement.

The recommendations of a road safety audit would also be implemented. Once complete the upgraded road would allow higher mass loadings at greater frequency, while also reducing vehicle damage and travel time.

The council says it would “stimulate the economic growth and diversification of the local industries”.

2. Richmond River riparian restoration support

Total project value $384,000, funding requested $325,146.

The project will restore three bushfire-affected riparian areas in the upper Richmond River catchment and five other degraded riparian sites.

This will include weed control, revegetation using native species, fencing and erosion control works to improve the resilience of these natural environments.

Two riparian areas contaminated by historic illegal dumping activities will also be rehabilitated. Work will be done in partnership with Landcare, landowners/managers and rural communities.

As part of the project, a publication called My Local Native Garden: A planting guide to promote biodiversity in the Kyogle region, will be produced.

3. Health and wellbeing hub: Indoor sports stadium, pools and gym complex

Total project value $6 million, funding requested $4.5 million.

Architect's drawings of the proposed new Kyogle aquatic centre and indoor sports stadium.

This project will see the construction of a multipurpose community sports stadium in Kyogle, which will also be purposed as the emergency evacuation centre for the wider district.

The project has been subject to extensive community consultation and has been designed to be fully accessible and incorporate a range of facilities that will support and promote active and healthy lifestyles.

The stadium will complement the existing Kyogle Memorial Swimming Pool, and will result in the creation of a sustainable community hub that will help to support the growth and development of the Kyogle local government area and surrounding areas.

4. Woodenbong, Tabulam and Bonalbo Resilient Safer Places

Total project value $1.48 million, funding requested $990,000.

The project aims to improve the existing major open spaces in the fire affected villages of Woodenbong, Bonalbo, and Tabulam to ensure each community has access to a safe functional area that provides increased recreational opportunities as well as a place of refuge during adverse events.

The projects will build upon recently completed open spaces master planning processes, climate change adaptation strategies, and adverse event planning to complete the priority improvements to these vital community infrastructure assets.