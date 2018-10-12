150mm of rain possible over the next few days

IT'S been a very wet couple of days on the Northern Rivers - and it seems there's more in store.

In the past 24 hours, the Bureau of Meteorology has recorded the following rainfall totals:

Lismore: 61mm

Ballina: 74mm

Alstonville: 51mm

The Channon: 54mm

Casino: 12mm

Byron Bay: 33mm

Mullumbimby: 41mm.

According to BoM's forecast, which was updated this morning, a low pressure trough lies over inland NSW whilst a high pressure system near Tasmania extends a ridge along the coast.

"This high will gradually move east, reaching the Tasman Sea tomorrow, then remaining there for the next few days.

"This pattern will bring showers to much of the east and north of the state."

It means cold and rainy weather for our weekend - but exactly how much rain will we get?

North Coast Storm Chasers forecaster, Antonio Parancin, says it won't be raining all the time or for everyone at the same time.

"However at this stage this event will be fairly widespread... with as much as 150mm possible in some locations with possibly higher totals possible," he wrote on his Facebook page.

We can expect a lot more rain over the coming days.

Most of the major towns on the Northern Rivers can expect temperatures to reach about 20 degrees for the next few days, with rain and winds of up to 30km/h.

There will also be powerful and hazardous surf conditions along the coast.