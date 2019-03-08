150mm of rain in less than 24 hours
PARTS of the Northern Rivers are being drenched, with some areas recording more than 150mm of rain since 9am on Thursday.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Terania Creek has had 151mm of rain and Doon Doon has had 168mm.
The rain is continuing to bucket down in Lismore this morning, which has so far recorded 53mm, but localised falls have been quite heavy.
Other rainfall totals:
- Goolmangar 59mm
- Rock Valley 57mm
- Dunoon 63mm
- Goonengerry 61mm
- Mullumbimby (Upper Main Arm) 83mm
- Casino 30mm
- Evans Head 36mm.
BoM says the Northern Rivers will be cloudy for the rest of today, with a 50 per cent chance of showers, light winds and daytime temperatures around 30C.
On Saturday it will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower near the Queensland border, light winds becoming north-easterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon.