Lismore City Council says 150kg of asbestos sheeting was dumped near Tuckurimba.
News

150kg of asbestos dumped near Lismore

9th May 2019 11:15 AM

LISMORE City Council is appealing for help from the public after about 150kg of asbestos was dumped off Wyrallah Rd.

Between Friday, May 3, and Monday, May 6, the council said 100-150kg of asbestos sheeting was dumped at Tuckean Island Rd off Wyrallah Rd just south of Tuckurimba.

"The material appears to be the internal wall lining of an older-style kitchen that may have been recently renovated,” the council posted on its Facebook page.

"The material was painted in two distinct colours being lime green and white.

"The material is older-style dimple back asbestos sheeting which is known to have a high concentration of asbestos fibre in its construction and council is particularly concerned about this incident due to the age of the material and the potential for the material to crumble, releasing the deadly asbestos fibres.

"If any person knows anyone who has recently renovated a kitchen and has removed the wall lining or knows of any person that may have used lime green paint on internal walls please contact us on 1300 87 83 87.

"Any information no matter how insignificant it may seem will be greatly appreciated and will remain strictly confidential.”

