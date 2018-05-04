$150,000 for 'dud' caravan: Ballina business under fire

Karon Wright and Bruce Roberts in front of their "unusable” Kimberley Kruiser Black Caviar T3.

BALLINA caravan manufacturer Kimberley Kampers is embroiled in a stoush with a couple who are threatening to drive their "dud" caravan on a tow truck across Australia in a publicity stunt.

Truck driver Greg Roberts and his partner Karon Wright paid $152,000 for one of Kimberley's brand new line of luxury "Black Caviar T3" campers in July 2016, but claim the vehicle has been beset by a litany of problems from the date of purchase.

After almost two years of trying to get the issues remedied, they are fed up.

The couple are demanding a new replacement van, plus $50,000 in compensation, or they will truck the van from Perth to Brisbane in a media stunt dubbed the "outback lemon tour".

But Kimberley's new owner Todd Cannock has accused the Kalgoorlie couple of "exaggerating" some of their claims, and engaging in a campaign to smear Kimberley's name by making "negative branding noise" online.

Mr Cannock said he had offered to tow the faulty caravan to Perth to have its problems assessed under warranty.

He also said he was offering to pay Mr Roberts and Ms Wright current market value for the 2016 model, assuming it had no faults, and take it off their hands.

That's not enough for the couple, who want compensation for their time and stress.

THE BLACK CAVIAR

It was billed as a state-of-the-art, first-of-its-kind luxury off-road campervan with all the mod-cons of an apartment suite - leather seats, tasteful lighting, air conditioning, and every appliance you could dream of.

In Australia's burgeoning out-back caravan market, the T3 was pitched at people who wanted luxury while they explored the great outdoors.

But Greg Roberts and Karon Wright claim their experience was anything but pleasant.

Ms Wright said it was riddled with so many issues that the van remains "unusable", despite repeated warranty claims.

The collapsed chassis of the Black Caviar T3, which has since been fixed. Contributed

Some of the problems included:

The van was promoted as fully solar-powered - theoretically allowing the couple to spend weeks at a time "off-grid" - but Ms Wright said the solar-powered electrical system consistently failed to recharge during the day, even in full sun.

The cabin filled up with dust as soon as it went on a dirt road, suggesting there was no sealant applied to the underside of the van.

The roof leaked, because the wireless antenna hole in the roof was cut too big, allowing rain to drip into the wardrobe.

The satellite television originally fitted in the van was a shell with no electrical components inside it.

The fridge and freezer stopped working, and the freezer defrosted all their food, more than once.

The fridge door opened while they were in transit, spilling their food all over the floor of the caravan.

The list goes on: faulty water tank indicators, a water pump which constantly primed itself every few minutes, and a bathroom door which fell off twice.

In their first six months of ownership the van made two return warranty visits to the Perth-based dealer, but they say the repairs failed to fix many of the underlying problems.

The fridge door of the T3 Kimberley Kruiser fell off repeatedly. Contributed

Kalgoorlie electrician Ian Rag, who assessed the van's back end electrical systems, said the workmanship was "average" and "hadn't been planned out very well at all".

"Whoever wired it didn't really think about what they were doing," he said.

"A lot of the products weren't up to the job at all."

He said to fix the problems he would have to rip out most of the systems and start again - a costly exercise.

On its second trip back to the dealer for repairs in October 2016, the van stayed in Perth for three months, and Ms Wright said the solar electrical system still came back faulty.

But worse was to come.

On a (bitumen) road trip from Kalgoorlie to Esperance in October last year, the chassis tore and collapsed, rendering the caravan unusable.

Metal fabricator Ben Williams handled the $5000 warranty repairs on the chassis - which Kimberley has committed to paying for.

Mr Williams said the chassis workmanship was actually pretty good.

"It wasn't bad, maybe a little bit light on in some areas," he said.

"They are actually a very good caravan, this was up there with the best of them, hence why it was so much money."

LEGAL ACTION

But Ms Wright said she believed while the concept of the van was "brilliant", it was ruined by shoddy workmanship.

"Just the stress and the disappointment and the deflation... you sit here looking at this $150,000-plus piece of machinery, and you can't use it."

By the end of last year the couple were fed up, and sought legal advice.

They sent a legal letter to the company in January this year listing the issues and demanding a replacement vehicle.

But realising legal action would be hugely expensive, they decided to go to the media instead.

Ms Wright said she came up with the idea to put the T3 on the back of a truck and driving across Australia in a "lemon tour".

They are now also seeking $50,000 compensation for their troubles.

She said the couple were left with no choice to take radical action after forking out a lot of money for the van and getting nothing but headaches.

"We are just at a point where we are over it - just give us a new caravan," she said.

THE RESPONSE

Kimberley employs more than 50 people in Ballina, and is considered a pioneer in the fast growing market for off-road campervans

The company went into voluntary administration last year when former director and owner Bruce Loxton decided to exit the company, and was bought out by former shareholder, Todd Cannock.

Mr Cannock acknowledged there had been some product failures - particularly with the solar powered electrical systems.

He said some of the 2016 T3s had been overhauled under warranty with more efficient solar electrical components.

He also agreed there may have been some "poor finishes" on the product.

But Mr Cannock also claimed some of the couple's claims were nit-picky.

He said Kimberleys were "renowned for being very dust free".

"I believe a lot of the other concerns are either being exaggerated or unfairly represented," he said.

He said he was given an "ultimatum" from the couple that they wanted a brand new T3 or they would launch the publicity seeking trip across Australia.

He said they didn't want to talk to him and would only communicate in writing.

"I would say that their handling of issues has exaggerated the problem, in my observation."

He said he wasn't legally obligated to do anything but said it was "in the interests of the brand" to ensure the couple's situation was sorted out fairly.

He was also frank about what he thought the couple's chances were of launching successful legal action against the company.

"Their legal standing is very very weak... (because) neither the current dealer nor the current Kimberley company supplied them that van."

Ms Wright said the couple were furious with the way they had been dealt with by the company, who had simply refused to acknowledge the possibility that it was shoddily manufactured.

NOT ALONE

The Kalgoorlie couple are not alone when it comes to experiencing heartache from the under-regulated Australian caravan industry.

An article by consumer advocacy group Choice last year highlights a growing list of complaints about the industry from consumers who had also struggled to get refunds, repairs or replacements.

A Facebook page, Lemon Caravans and RVs in Aus, was created by Tracy Leigh who bought a faulty $72,000 van in 2015. The page now has more than 32,000 members.

According to Ms Leigh, "the industry acts as if they are a law unto themselves", with government agencies taking little notice of the industry.

A veteran Queensland caravan repairer, who spoke anonymously to the Northern Star, said the industry was rife with poor workmanship and warranties often failed to cover the cost of a proper fix.

But asked about the reputation of Kimberley Kampers, he said they were "definitely a good brand".

He said new caravan owners would often be unhappy with the level of workmanship in their product within months of buying it, but often advised them of ways to fix the problems themselves.

That's because legal action is rarely worth the money, and getting some caravan manufacturers to cover the full cost of warranty repairs was almost impossible.

UNFAIR?

But Mr Cannock believes the company has been unfairly represented.

Asked whether former owner Mr Loxton had "bitten off more than he could chew" by designing the ambitious T3, he said "possibly".

They are now into their third year of production and the design quality has been overhauled and improved.

He said he stood by the quality of the Kimberley chassis and said it was made from high grade materials.

"They're not indestructible, but I believe that more Kimberleys have been to the harshest areas of Australia than any other camper brand."