COME HERE TO STUDY: Destination Australia provides scholarships worth $15,000 a year to students who study at a regional university or vocational education provider.
COME HERE TO STUDY: Destination Australia provides scholarships worth $15,000 a year to students who study at a regional university or vocational education provider.
Education

15,000 reasons to study on the Northern Rivers

Jackie Munro
by
1st Nov 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM
THERE will be 15,000 more reasons for students to study on the Northern Rivers after the announcement of 26 new scholarships up for grabs.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan announced 26 scholarships, each worth $15,000 a year, are available to international and domestic students to study in our community next year.

"There will be 16 scholarships at Southern Cross University in Lismore and 10 scholarships at the Wollongbar campus of TAFE," Mr Hogan said.

"These education providers have been provided over $1million to offer the scholarships through the Federal Government's $93.7 million Destination Australia program."

Mr Hogan said Destination Australia provides scholarships worth $15,000 a year to students who study at a regional university or vocational education provider.

"Our region has a great story to tell and we can be an attractive destination for international and domestic students," he said.

"Attracting more students to study here will be good for our community, good for local businesses and good for tourism.

"International students who study in regional Australia rate their living and learning experience higher than students based in metropolitan centres."

Students can apply directly to institutions. Successful tertiary education providers can be found online.

Lismore Northern Star

