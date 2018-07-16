$15,000 grants will go a long way to helping community

Sprung!! performers (from left) Tara Coughlan, Max McAuley, both from Ballina, and Elizabeth Venn from Ocean Shores. The group are one of the organisations to receive a council donation.

Sprung!! performers (from left) Tara Coughlan, Max McAuley, both from Ballina, and Elizabeth Venn from Ocean Shores. The group are one of the organisations to receive a council donation. Contributed

THREE community groups have had a boost with the donation of $15,000 from Byron Shire Council.

The community groups in the Byron Shire have each received a $5000 donation from the council to help them run programs to provide a range of benefits for residents.

General Manager, Mark Arnold, said while the council makes donations to community organisations each year as part of its Community Initiatives Program, this was the first time that three larger sums of money have been awarded.

"Generally council tends to give $1000 here or $500 there and this is naturally appreciated by the groups who receive the money, but we are hoping that three more substantial donations will result in much stronger projects for our Shire and our community,” Mr Arnold said.

The three recipients of the funding from the 2017/18 Community Initiatives Program are:

. Shedding Community Workshop Inc - to provide a range of carpentry workshops for all members of the community including young and old, men and women parents and families.

. Byron Youth Theatre (Byron Youth Service) - for the production of In My Skin and a workshop focusing on issues including racism, prejudice, tolerance, acceptance and harmony. The production will be delivered to schools and at community events.

. Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre - for the French Café Dance Theatre project developed in conjunction with the Byron Youth Theatre. Sprung!! provides dance and theatre workshops for people with disabilities. The French Café Dance project includes a week of dance theatre workshops culminating in community performances.

"These three projects are really exciting for the Byron Shire and I am looking forward to not only seeing the productions but celebrating the talent of our young people and those with disabilities,” Mr Arnold said.

"The Shedding Community Workshop is also a really interesting project that will allow people of all ages and genders to do some carpentry work.

"A lot of people are interested in carpentry and woodwork but not everyone has access to the tools, space or teachers so this is a great project to invest in,” he said.

Applications for the next round of Byron Shire Council's Community Initiatives Program will open around October this year.

The aim of the Community Initiatives Program is to improve community wellbeing and quality of life for Byron Shire residents. Council wants to work with partners to improve connections in local communities, promote inclusion and provide opportunities for participation in community life.