Falls Festival director Brandan Saul said 15,000 campers would start arriving for falls but traffic was not expected to be bad.
15,000 campers arrive to Falls venue from today

Javier Encalada
28th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
THE SIXTH Falls Festival Byron Bay will bring an estimated 15,000 campers into North Byron Parklands at Yelgun.

Event organisers are confident they can manage the influx of cars by opening the camping area from today, a day earlier than previous years.

Festival director Brendan Saul said the local version of the music event is close to capacity, with almost 25,000 people expected from Monday to Wednesday, although it is not sold out.

"Camping numbers are a bit lower this year compared to last year, it depends on the heat of the previous year, but in the order of 15,000," he said.

Mr Saul admitted there were some traffic issues coming into the venue last year, but said they were not as serious as originally reported.

"To put that in perspective, I think we went out on Tweed Valley Way for 45 minutes last year, but this year we are opening the camping a day earlier, so we have a third of the campers coming in on the 29th," he said.

"I'd be very surprised if there were any problems at all getting into the site."

Mr Saul also confirmed Indian headdresses were banned this year, saying they were "culturally inappropriate".

"Indian headdresses have been on the way out for a long time," he said. "They are culturally inappropriate. It's been a long time since I've seen someone wearing one; it's kind of obvious, like blackface."

Mat Morris of North Byron Parklands said the weather was expected to be clear and dry for the whole festival.

