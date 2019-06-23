1500 competitors from far and wide prepare for Masters Games

Women's participation to soar in the Lismore Workers Masters Games lawn bowls competition. From left, Melinda Clark, Bob Johnson and Julie Carrall.

NOW is the best time to sign up to the Lismore Masters Games, before early bird registrations close on June 28.

That's according to Lismore City Council, as early bird registrations are significantly discounted.

"This is your last chance to take advantage of the early bird discount and join this fantastic social and sporting event," Lismore City Council's tourism and events manager Mitch Lowe said.

"We expect to have around 1500 competitors taking part.

"These are all players on the wrong side of 30 and they're generally more interested in having a ball than winning the ball."

The Lismore Masters Games will be held from September 27 to 29, with 20 sports to choose from including baseball, basketball, cricket, golf, rugby 7s and more.

Mountain biking will also make its debut at the games.

Swimming also returns after an absence from the last two games.

For the more leisurely-minded, there will be a 'mini Olympics' consisting of cards, darts, and snooker held at the Workers Club, while lawn bowls will also be on the calendar.

"In the last 20 years the Lismore Workers Masters Games has gone from strength to strength and we have competitors flying in from all over the world in 2019," Mr Lowe said.

The Masters Games also provides an important economic boost for the city, with around $1 million injected into the Lismore economy.

"The weekend provides a huge boost for our accommodation providers as well as for our retail sector and our pubs, clubs and eateries," Mr Lowe said.

"It's a signature event for Lismore and one we are very proud of. And it's all made possible thanks to our enormous team of volunteers who give their time and talent to make the games a reality."

More details and early bird registration can be completed at lismoremastersgames.com.au.