150 'unruly' teenagers cause Halloween havoc for police

Police were outnumbered by about 150 youths causing trouble on Beech Drive, Suffolk Park.

Police were outnumbered by about 150 youths causing trouble on Beech Drive, Suffolk Park. SCOTT POWICK

BYRON Bay police grappled to control up to 150 Halloween trouble-makers at what has become one of the most notorious crime hotspots during the annual celebrations.

Warnings to students by police at various North Coast schools prior to yesterday's festivities appeared to have fallen on deaf ears, as youths between the ages of 10-15 ran amok.

The youngsters were egging and water bombing cars and houses at Beech St at Suffolk Park.

A police vehicle also came under fire during the havoc.

A crew from Tweed Heads was tasked to help Byron Bay police move on the scores of rowdy school-aged tricksters between 5pm to about 9.30pm.

While neighbours told police this year's celebrations weren't as out of control compared to last year, Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Inspector Gary Cowan said the behaviour was "totally unacceptable".

He hit back at criticism circulating on social media attacking police efforts to disperse the youth and said there was only so much a handful of officers could action to control the unruly crowd.

The responsibility of children of all ages out trick-or-treating on Halloween was on their parents not police, Insp Cowan said.

Working on Halloween was no treat for police with reports of hoodlums at another prankster trouble spot at Hutley Drive, Lennox Head as well as areas of Ballina and up north near Cabarita.

Insp Cowan urged anyone who identified any of the offenders or suffered damage to their property to contact Byron Bay police, 6685 9499.