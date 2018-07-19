150 tyres dumped in suspected 'profit-making' scheme

COUNCIL staff are concerned about the continued illegal dumping of rubbish in the community, this time finding 150 dumped tyres.

Lismore City Council is appealing for public help to catch the illegal dumpers.

The council discovered a load of dumped asbestos in North Lismore last month, officers have now found around 150 tyres dumped on the side of Eltham Road near Bexhill.

The tyres are believed to have been dumped sometime over the weekend and the council's Environmental Compliance officer Stuart Thomson said initial investigations suggest they may have been dumped by someone who deals in large-scale tyre replacement.

"It's disgusting. Waste tyres are classified by the NSW EPA as 'Special Waste' which like asbestos is a class of waste that has its own regulatory requirements due to the potential environmental and human harm the product can cause if it is not disposed of in a proper manner,” he explained.

"This latest dumping will cost Lismore ratepayers in excess of $1000 to collect and dispose of. All automotive retailers charge customers a fee to dispose of their used tyres which in turn is paid to licenced tyre recyclers for the correct disposal of those tyres. If this dumping has been carried out as a profit-making scheme it is a bitter pill for ratepayers and motorist to swallow.”

Council is appealing to anyone who may have seen a large truck on Eltham Road at Bexhill acting suspiciously between 6pm on Friday, July 13 and 8am on Sunday, July 15.

"I would be very interested to speak to any person who has had what appears to be the two front tyres off a large 4WD that were completely bald on the inside of both tyres replaced recently. The tyres were Maxxis 980 Bravo A/T tyres,” he said.

Stuart said that often people complain that tip fees are too high as an excuse for illegal dumping, but he assured residents these fees are in place with good reason.

"The fees people pay for the disposal of hazardous waste is for the extraordinary process involved in disposing of this kind of waste. Labour costs are generally higher as is the cost to recycle or safely dispose of the materials,” Mr Thomson said.

"If you are dealing with hazardous materials, whether it's old tyres, asbestos or paints and chemicals, you have a legal responsibility to do the right thing and dispose of these items appropriately and safely. Council does not take these incidents lightly and we will use whatever resources are necessary to ensure that the full force of the law is felt by anyone caught illegal dumping.”

Anyone with information about the tyres should phone Mr Thomson immediately on 1300 87 83 87.