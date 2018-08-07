Menu
$150 hit if power plan plugged, Frydenberg warns

by Matthew Killoran, Trenton Akers
7th Aug 2018 5:36 AM
ANY bid to block a national energy policy could hit power bills to the tune of $150 a year, Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg has warned as Queensland hedges its bets ahead of a vital meeting on Friday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk yesterday accused the Federal Government of wanting the states to sign up to a "blank policy" on its National Energy Guarantee, but she stopped short of rejecting the plan.

The nation's energy ministers will meet in a bid to finalise the NEG, but if a single state refuses to sign up the policy will be scuttled. State Energy Minister Anthony Lynham will phone into the meeting from Papua New Guinea, where he is undertaking prearranged humanitarian work.

Mr Frydenberg has criticised the Queensland and Victorian governments for "politicking and posturing" on energy policy, saying they had been given detailed analysis and modelling.

Ms Palaszczuk said she wanted certainty from the Coalition party room before signing up, after some backbenchers raised concerns about the policy.

"Our position remains clear," she said.

"We would like to see a national framework, Queensland would like to see the legislation but first of all this must go through (Prime Minister) Malcolm Turnbull's party room.

"There will be discussions on Friday, but how can you commit to something when you're given a blank piece of paper?"

Mr Frydenberg said any delay or failure to reach agreement would prolong investment uncertainty and hit power price affordability.

"Households struggling with power prices don't want to hear any more excuses from the states," he said. "They want to see them listen to the experts and agree to the National Energy Guarantee which will lower power bills."

The Energy Security Board released its final design of the NEG this month. It specified the average household bill to be $150 lower each year through the 2020s than now as a result of the NEG.

