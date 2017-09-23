150 amazing gardens on show

THE Lismore Home Garden Education Club's Spring Garden Competition was another success this year.
Club spokeswoman Dawn Coles said entries increased dramatically this year with new entries through the participation of new businesses and private gardens, which were judged by Margaret Franks from Coffs Harbour.
"We had over 150 separate entries,” Ms Coles said.
"That included 11 schools, three retirement villages and the gardens.
"The business and industrial gardens was really good this time, we are trying to increase that.”
St Vincent's hospital won the champion business garden, one section which is judged from 32 different categories including town garden, country garden, all-season garden, junior champion gardener, front and back gardens and best floral display.
The winners of the town garden are Dot and Charlie Cox, who reside at 59 Walker Street East Lismore.
"They have a shade house, pathway gate, spring garden flowers and plants and not as many shrubs,” Ms Coles said.
The 84 and 85 year olds, Mr and Mrs Cox are not first time winners.
"We like to work in the garden in the morning, and have the afternoon off,” Mrs Cox said.
"It's just our garden that we like, so it gives us a big thrill that other people enjoy it.
"It would be lovely if people come around and see it, we love to welcome people,” she said.
The following gardens are open for exhibition on Saturday and Sunday September 23-24:
Champion Garden
Charlie and Dorothy Cox
59 Walker St, EAST LISMORE
Reserve Champion Garden
Grant Cummins
57 Beaumont Dr, EAST LISMORE
Champion Vegetable Garden
Warren and Dawn Coles
673 Pinchin Rd, GOOLMANGAR
Reserve Champion Vegetable Garden
Paul and Kim Sandrin
344 Koonorigan Rd, KOONORIGAN
Town Garden
Winner Charlie and Dorothy Cox, 59 Walker St, EAST LISMORE
2nd Town Garden Mary & Emily Betteridge, 7 Charles St, SOUTH LISMORE
Country Garden
Winner Warren and Dawn Coles, 673 Pinchin Rd, GOOLMANGAR
2nd Country Garden Kathleen Maguire, Koonorigan Rd, KOONORIGAN
All Seasons Garden
Winner Grant Cummins, 57 Beaumont Dr, EAST LISMORE
2nd All Seasons Garden Merv & Fay Ryan, 63A Esmonde St, LISMORE
Best Floral Display
Winner Fay and Merv Ryan, 63a Esmonde St, EAST LISMORE
Best Commercial Large Business/Hospital/Church/ Garden
Winner St Vincents Private Hospital
2nd place Lismore Heights Sports Recreation & Community Club
Best Commercial Small Business/Hospital/Church/ Garden
Winner Parkview Funeral Home
2nd place Duckpond Espresso Bar
3rd place Truck Alignments & Suspensions