150 amazing gardens on show

FLORAL: Lismore Garden Club winners are Dot and Charlie Cox, of East Lismore.

THE Lismore Home Garden Education Club's Spring Garden Competition was another success this year.

Club spokeswoman Dawn Coles said entries increased dramatically this year with new entries through the participation of new businesses and private gardens, which were judged by Margaret Franks from Coffs Harbour.

"We had over 150 separate entries,” Ms Coles said.

"That included 11 schools, three retirement villages and the gardens.

"The business and industrial gardens was really good this time, we are trying to increase that.”

St Vincent's hospital won the champion business garden, one section which is judged from 32 different categories including town garden, country garden, all-season garden, junior champion gardener, front and back gardens and best floral display.

The winners of the town garden are Dot and Charlie Cox, who reside at 59 Walker Street East Lismore.

"They have a shade house, pathway gate, spring garden flowers and plants and not as many shrubs,” Ms Coles said.

Lismore Garden Club: Dot and Charlie Cox took out the winning town garden this year at 59 Walker Street East Lismore.

The 84 and 85 year olds, Mr and Mrs Cox are not first time winners.

"We like to work in the garden in the morning, and have the afternoon off,” Mrs Cox said.

"It's just our garden that we like, so it gives us a big thrill that other people enjoy it.

"It would be lovely if people come around and see it, we love to welcome people,” she said.

The following gardens are open for exhibition on Saturday and Sunday September 23-24:

Champion Garden

Charlie and Dorothy Cox

59 Walker St, EAST LISMORE

Reserve Champion Garden

Grant Cummins

57 Beaumont Dr, EAST LISMORE

Champion Vegetable Garden

Warren and Dawn Coles

673 Pinchin Rd, GOOLMANGAR

Reserve Champion Vegetable Garden

Paul and Kim Sandrin

344 Koonorigan Rd, KOONORIGAN

Town Garden

Winner Charlie and Dorothy Cox, 59 Walker St, EAST LISMORE

2nd Town Garden Mary & Emily Betteridge, 7 Charles St, SOUTH LISMORE

Country Garden

Winner Warren and Dawn Coles, 673 Pinchin Rd, GOOLMANGAR

2nd Country Garden Kathleen Maguire, Koonorigan Rd, KOONORIGAN

All Seasons Garden

Winner Grant Cummins, 57 Beaumont Dr, EAST LISMORE

2nd All Seasons Garden Merv & Fay Ryan, 63A Esmonde St, LISMORE

Best Floral Display

Winner Fay and Merv Ryan, 63a Esmonde St, EAST LISMORE

Best Commercial Large Business/Hospital/Church/ Garden

Winner St Vincents Private Hospital

2nd place Lismore Heights Sports Recreation & Community Club

Best Commercial Small Business/Hospital/Church/ Garden

Winner Parkview Funeral Home

2nd place Duckpond Espresso Bar

3rd place Truck Alignments & Suspensions