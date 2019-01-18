15-year-olds in stolen car hit police vehicle

POLICE CAR CRASH: Casino police had their car hit at low speed by two teens driving an allegedly stolen car early on Friday morning.

A POLICE vehicle was damaged after it was hit by two youngsters who were allegedly driving a stolen car early on Friday morning.

Richmond Police District Detective Inspector Darren Cloaksaid two teenagers were arrested after they fled the vehicle once it hit the police car at low speed.

After chasing the teens over a fence, police caught the 15-year-olds, who were arrested and and taken to Casino Police Station.

"At 5.08am today police saw the white Ford Festiva in Casino and noticed the two young persons in the car were both wearing gloves,” he said.

"The vehicle was seen to drive through the intersection past police and accelerate harshly.”

Det Insp Cloak said police followed the vehicle into Fairway Dve and Laurel Ave.

"Then the offending vehicle hit a gutter and travelled towards police and had a minor collision with the font of the vehicle which caused it to stop,” he said.

"Two young men ran from the vehicle, were pursued and apprehended a short time later after jumping a fence.”

The vehicle the teens were alleged to be driving were stolen earlier that day from a nearby caravan park.

"The teenagers are currently in custody,” he said.

He said the pair will have support people with them during police interviews.

"We will make an assessment about what takes place to decide if they will they be formally charged or participate in a youth conference,” he said.