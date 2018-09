Braden Walters sent in this photo of firefighters battling a blaze.

Braden Walters sent in this photo of firefighters battling a blaze. Braden Walters

EACH week we ask readers to share their photos with us on Facebook.

Each week we are amazed by the beautiful images we receive, and this week is no different.

We have included some of the fantastic photos below.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Go to our Facebook page to see all the images.