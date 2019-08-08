15 Northern Rivers rebels arrested in Brisbane

PROTEST POWER: Extinction Rebellion activists from the Northern Rivers were among those arrested in a mass protest demanding action on the climate emergency in Brisbane on Tuesday.

FIFTEEN Extinction Rebellion activists from the Northern Rivers were arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday during a mass protest in the CBD.

More than 70 Northern Rivers Extinction Rebellion activists travelled mostly by bus, to Brisbane to join hundreds of protesters, who marched through the CBD from 7am, temporarily blocking major thoroughfares on Margaret and William streets.

It was reported more than 70 people were arrested during the "civil disobedience action.”

One of the arrestees, XR Lismore organiser Ruth Rosenhek said the group led the way to a non-violent civil resistance action on Margaret Street in the morning.

Margaret Street traffic was blocked for 15 minutes while Northern Rivers performers demonstrated their flair with a "Death Puppet” parading in front of the crowd amid chants of "Tell the Truth!” and "Act Now!” - two of XR's key demands to government and media.

The Northern Rivers contingent, including people from Lismore, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby, Nimbin and surrounding villages, were joined by more than 100 others in the action.

"This was the second major action of the day and led to 15 arrests of Northern Rivers people,” Ms Rosenhek said.

She was arrested for contravening a police direction "without reasonable excuse”, and will return to Brisbane to appear in court on August 23.

All Northern Rivers arrestees were bailed to return to court, except one who appeared before a Brisbane magistrate on Wednesday morning and given a $500 fine for contravening police orders.

"Brisbane put Australia on the map today, as a strong and committed Extinction Rebellion force rose up to demand action on the climate emergency,” Ms Rosenhek said.

"The Northern Rivers delivered great results by embodying the principles of non-violent civil disobedience as we disrupted "business-as-usual” in the streets of Brisbane.

"As Greta Thunberg has said: 'Our house is on fire' We need Government to step up now, declare a climate emergency and implement an emergency mobilisation to halt the loss of biodiversity and reduce emissions to net zero by 2025.

"The civil resistance model includes disruption, sacrifice and escalation. Yesterday we did all of these.

"I had plenty of time to muse on this while in the holding cell for eight hours, especially as I was very hungry.

"We sang and meditated and got to know each other as passionate and committed rebels standing up for future generations of both homo sapiens and all species of the Anthropocene.”

Ms Rosenhek said the Northern Rivers XR brigade now has its sights-set on working with the School Strikers For Climate towards a Lismore action on September 20.

This action will be part of a global strike, supported worldwide by school students, workers, their unions and individuals from all walks of life who see the need for urgent international action on the climate crisis.

A fund-raising event is being held at the Italo-Australian Club, Lismore on August 24.

The Extinction Rebellion is a socio-political movement which uses non-violent resistance to protest against climate breakdown, biodiversity loss, and the risk of human extinction and ecological collapse.