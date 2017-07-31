$1.5 million to revolutionise G'Bah hockey centre

SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.

A $1.5 million upgrade of the Far North Coast Regional Hockey Centre in Goonellabah will see the aged complex transformed into a new state-of-the-art facility.

Players and spectators will be treated to an upgrade of the existing pitch, a brand new pitch and upgrades to and new infrastructure.

Works will include the installation of lighting, spectator seating, player spaces, official and technical officers spaces, toilets and covered player preparation areas.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the funding today and said the upgrade at the Hepburn Park fields would bring many economic benefits.

"This project will create 76 jobs during construction, with economic benefits flowing on to many of our local businesses like cafes and motels," Mr Hogan said.

In a bid to put Lismore in the spotlight as a regional sporting hub, Oaks Oval will also see a baseball upgrade.

"We have in this region nearly 1000 hockey players and we want to attract national and state tournament to this region," Mr Hogan said.

"If we have two pitches of a certain standard we will start to get state titles and potentially national titles here.

"We want to encourage people not only to come and play sport but also to come to our town and spend money at local businesses.

President of Far North Coast Hockey (FNCH), Clint Mallett said the opportunity "to host national events is quite real", and state events are looking good to go ahead in the future.

"With the upgrade our membership will grow, we've got 908 members and I believe it will grow in excess of 1000," Mr Mallet said.

"We try to increase by 50 members per season but this time we increased by about 140.

"This surface is in its 16th season but they generally last 10 or 12 at best...it has got to go this year. It's bare and thin and doesn't hold water anymore," he said.

The new field will also permit playing schedules to be at more convenient times.

The Federal Government will contribute more than $760, 000 to the major upgrade under the first round of the Coalition Government's new Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF).

FNCH will contribute $550,000, $33,000 will come from Lismore City Council and the remainder through private donation from association members.