$15 million plan to tackle carp issue

Common Carp - Cyprinus carpio
Common Carp - Cyprinus carpio Photo - Gunther Schmida
JASMINE BURKE
by

NORTHERN Rivers residents are being urged to attend a community briefing session on February 8 to voice their concerns about carp in the waterways.

The session will provide participants an opportunity to hear first-hand from representatives of the National Carp Control Plan (NCCP) and North Coast Local Land Services, as well as contribute feedback.

The NCCP is investigating ways to control carp, centred on the use of a species-specific virus known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 as a bio-control agent, and to ensure that risks associated with its potential use are identified and mitigated.

Operating through the Fisheries Research and Development Corporation on behalf of the Federal Government, the $15million initiative will provide detailed information to enable governments to make a well-informed decision on the best approach for carp control at the end of 2018.

"While these community briefing sessions are important for us to share the background, context and desired outcomes of the NCCP, they also provide an opportunity to hear from community members about how the prevalence of carp impact on them, their lifestyle or business,” said NCCP national coordinator Matt Barwick. "We want to understand the ecological values of the affected river systems and waterways and any likely direct or indirect impacts, be it social, environmental, economic or cultural, that may eventuate.”

The community briefing session will cover research underpinning carp biocontrol, and summarise work underway under the NCCP and what is yet to come.

The session will be held at Lismore Workers Club, from 6-8pm. For more information visit www.carp.gov.au

