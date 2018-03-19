15 jobs on the Northern Rivers right now

If you're looking for a new career, check out this list.

1. Centre manager

The Community Legal Centre in Lismore has a permanent part-time position for a centre manager. It's 28 hours a week and the successful applicant would need leadership and management skills. Email maralyn_schofield@clc.net.au or phone 6621 1025. Applications close on March 26.

2. Clerk

Jumbunna Early Intervention at Casino is looking for a clerk for 16 hours a week. Working with children and criminal checks are required. Write to the Secretary, Jumbunna Early Intervention, PO Box 231, Casino, 2470. Applications close on April 13.

3. Early Learning Centre director

Emmanuel Anglican College at Ballina is advertising a full-time position for Early Learning Centre Director. Full details are available at www.eac.nsw.edu.au.

4. Childcare cook

An experienced cook is needed at the Learning Cottage Lismore. It's a permanent, part-time position (15 hours a week) for an organised person. Immediate start. Phone 6621 2221.

5. Driver/machinery operator

Richmond Valley Tree Services in Casino is looking for an MR licence holder with a white card and certificate I chainsaw to work as a driver/operator/groundliner. Email rvts@rvtrees.com.au

6. Personal assistant

An executive coaching business is seeking a multilingual person (Spanish, French and/or Italian) for organisational tasks including travel, meetings, file keeping, mail, answering inquiries, etc. Email infodanetomas@gmail.com

7. Disability employment advocate

Tursa Employment and Training is expanding and seeking applications from people with experience in disability employment services. Positions are available in the Richmond (Lismore, Kyogle, Casino) and North Coast (Ballina, Brunswick Heads, Mullumbimby, Byron Bay) areas. Applications close on April 10, visit www.tursa.com.au for full details.

8. Chef

A busy, American-style smokehouse restaurant and catering business in Bangalow is looking for a chef. Must be reliable, hard working and passionate. It's a permanent position, about 30-40 hours a week. Phone Jen on 0438 574 714 or email grayandjen@iinet.net.au.

9. Café worker

Are you bubbly and friendly with good customer service skills? A Wardell cafe/takeaway shop is looking for team members with barista and fast food experience. Shifts will include mornings, afternoons and weekends. Email admin@fmaust.com.au.

10. Truck driver

Metroll in Lismore are looking for a HR truck driver with HIAB experience and a current forklift licence. Knowledge of the area is a bonus, and the successful applicant would also need a clean driving record, flexibility on start timesand a positive attitude. Email jm@lismore.metroll.com.au.

11. Registered nurse

Byron Aged Care are looking for experienced and casual registered nurses for their 41-bed facility in Byron Bay. Ideally, you would have two years of experience and be able to work AM and PM shifts. Phone 6685 6728.

12. Real estate sales specialist

One Agency Real Estate have advertised for a sales specialist to join the team at Alstonville/Goonellabah. You will need strong industry and market knowledge, excellent communication and negotiation skills, integrity, honesty, and a strong knowledge of the local area. A current real estate certificate of registration or licence for NSW an advantage. You also need a current driver's licence and your own car. Email sharenm@oneagency.com.au.

13. Welder or fabricator

OEM Dynamics at Ballina has a full-time position available for a welder/fabricator. You will need to be trade qualified, proficient in the use of hand tools, quality focused, available for overtime as required, a team player and a strong work ethic. Forklift and driver's licences are desirable. Email warren.newton@oemdynamics.com.au. Applications close on April 2.

14. Panel beater

Ballina Smash Repairs have full time positions available now in their modern, well-equipped shop. Late model smash work, above ward wages. Phone 6686 9000 or email ballina_smash@bigpond.com.

15. Casual truck driver

Tipper experience and white card essential, minimum HR licence. Must have Roadranger experience. Please apply by text only to 0427 662 876.