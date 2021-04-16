15+ jobs now available at Ballina fast-food outlet

Domino's at Ballina is looking for 15 new workers.

More than 15 jobs are up for grabs at Domino’s at Ballina, with the franchise owner calling for “anyone” to have a go.

Mitchell Amor said the fast-food outlet offered a place for people to learn new skills, make friends and earn some extra “dough”.

He also said he was humbled to be able to offer positions.

“As a small-business owner, I am proud to be able to provide jobs in our local community, especially at a time where so many people are out of work,” Mr Amor said.

“Domino’s is a people-first business and our stores are a great place to gain important life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.

“I encourage anyone out of work, looking for a change, or even for their first job to apply.

“There really is something for everyone at Domino’s, and we look forward to welcoming new faces to our team.”

Domino’s is hiring more than 2500 team members across Australia.

Chief executive Nick Knight said with JobKeeper now finished, many people were still struggling to find meaningful work.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to give thousands of Aussies looking for work the opportunity to do so,” he said.

“We are only in this position thanks to the faith and trust of our customers, who have continued to support us throughout the pandemic.”

Mr Knight said the company offered flexible arrangements for its workers.

“We understand that our team members have commitments outside of work, whether that’s school, family or other responsibilities and are dedicated to being flexible when life happens,” he said.

“And that’s never been more important.

“Domino’s is proud to pay among the highest wages in the industry, including penalty rates for late nights, weekends and public holidays, as per the Fast Food Industry Modern Award.

“This includes delivery drivers who are hired as employees, not contractors, with the same entitlements as other team members.”

For more information visit the website.