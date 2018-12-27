1.5 hour traffic delays as highway bottlenecks

IN THE worst part about the holiday break, motorists on the Pacific Highway are having to sit in their cars for an additional 80 minutes if travelling northbound.

The traffic hell is only just starting, with high volumes of holiday traffic expected up until January 3, which could cause delays of up to 90 minutes travelling though Woodburn.

Southbound travellers will fare better, with 10-minute delays expected on that section of road.

RMS advise the Pacific Highway upgrade is now 81 per cent complete nonetheless there are some key hotspots that you should avoid during peak periods so you can enjoy more of your holidays doing what you want to be doing and not stuck in a queue.

This time last year RMS recorded the particularly bad traffic times for northbound travellers at Woodburn were 30 minute delays from 10am-12pm, increasing to 90 minutes from 12-6pm, decreasing to 30 minutes again from 6pm.

For southbound travellers it was much better but certain days saw delays of 45 minutes.

Plan your journey at http://www.rms.nsw.gov.au/about/news-events/holiday-journeys/index.html.