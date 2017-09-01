15 great things to do this week

1. Sample: The signature food festival of the Northern Rivers will showcase more than 100 local food producers, cafes and restaurants, plus My Major Rules cooking competition from 12 noon, celebrity chest like Matt Golinski and Clayton Donovan, animal shows by the Macadamia Castle and music from noon by Raku, Paul Biggy, Raff & Co and Yolanda Moyle. At the Bangalow Showgrounds this Saturday from 8am to 4pm.

2. ACO Collective: Ten years ago, ACO Collective began its musical journey across the country. The 17-piece string ensemble joins Australia's most talented and dynamic emerging string players with the professional musicians of the Australian Chamber Orchestra. In celebration of this milestone, the musicians are touring regional New South Wales and Queensland with a show called Mozart & Brahms. The show is directed by Finnish violinist Pekka Kuusisto in his second year as artistic director of ACO Collective. At Lismore City Hall this Sunday from 2.30pm. Visit lismorecityhall.com.au or 1300066772.

3. Nudge Nudge Wink Wink: Tickets have sold out for the Season Three launch of Nudge Nudge Wink Wink charity fundraising events. Moving to a ticketed event, September's Nudge Nudge Wink Wink looks like may be a sold-out season opener raising money for Byron Bay-based Shaping Outcomes, a non-profit community organisation providing early intervention programs for children with disabilities. September's DJs line up including the Cunning Stunts Resident DJ's Lord Sut and Dale Stephen, global-award recognised DJ and Music Producer Miles Cleret of Soundway Records, and returning for his second Nudge, Abel El'Toro. At Billinudgel Hotel this Sunday from 2pm.

4. Melbourne Cup Tour: One of Australia's most famous sporting icons, the Emirates Melbourne Cup will visit Lismore for Father's Day this Sunday. The $175,000, 18-carat gold Emirates Melbourne Cup is making its way across Australia and New Zealand on a three-and-a-half month journey ahead of the 2017 Melbourne Cup Carnival. The cup will be on display and there will be public photo opportunities in front of Wallace Bishop at the Lismore Shopping Square on Sunday from 9am to 11am. The Rous Hotel will also be hosting a Father's Day Luncheon with the cup on display from 12pm-2pm. This will include an address by this year's Melbourne Cup Ambassador Wayne Harris, the 1994 Melbourne Cup jockey who rode Jeune to victory. He will be joined by fellow Ambassador and Victorian Racing Club representative Ray Dummett. Full details of the Emirates Melbourne Cup Tour stop in Lismore are available at visitlismore.com.au. Tickets to the Father's Day Luncheon are $50 and include a three-course meal. Bookings are essential.

5. Footy finals: It's a big weekend on local sports fields with the preliminary finals in rugby league and rugby union and the semi-finals in soccer. Marist Brothers travel north to face Cudgen in the NRRRL preliminary final at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff, tomorrow (3pm start). Ballina will host the grand final next weekend. In FNC rugby union, Ballina takes on Byron Bay at Quays Reserve, Ballina, today (3.15pm start) with the winner to play Wollongbar-Alstonville in the grand final. In FNC soccer, Byron Bay hosts Bangalow in the major semi-final today (3pm start) after Richmond Rovers met Goonellabah in the minor semi last night. Spectators welcome at all venues, with admission charges applying for the rugby codes.

6. Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards: The Cedar Guitar Country Music Awards will be offering Country music shows across the Northern Rivers. From August 31 to September 3, the event showcases seven headlining acts in seven Northern Rivers venues. This Saturday, at 7pm, the Italo /Australia Club will present Marge Graham, John warren, Dick McCoy, Jim Andrews and Gus Helm. At the same time, Reg Poole, Terry Gordon and Keith Jamieson will be featured at the Alstonville Bowling Club. Also on Saturday at 7pm, Ged and Trudy Hints plus Jeff Brown will be at the Lismore City Bowling Club. All these shows are free. The closing event of the festival will be held on Sunday, September 3, from 10.30am, a concert featuring all the artists of the line up, with tickets at $18.

7. Nimbin Poetry World Cup: The Nimbin Poetry World Cup is an exciting annual event. After the Saturday heats and Sunday semi-finals, the eight finalists perform at the Nimbin Town Hall for the Grand Final Prize on Sunday night. At the Nimbin Town Hall and surrounding cafes this Saturday and Sunday, from 11am. For details, visit their Facebook page.

8. Havoc in Dunoon: This Lismore band plays Latin and Gypsy covers with keys, sax, violin, guitar and cajon. At Dunoon Sports Club, 15 Cowley Rd, Dunoon, this Sunday from 5pm.

9. St Matthew's Passion by Amatori: Following the success of their June performances, Amatori Choir and Orchestra are again performing St Matthew's Passion. Directed by Ian Knowles, the performance will be a larger selection of chorales and solos from the Passion and will include singers from Brisbane's Choral Connection choir. St Matthew's Passion is a moving, deeply human work. Tickets $20 prebooked via trybooking.com/293734 or $25 at the door. At Mullumbimby Civic Memorial Hall this Sunday from 3pm.

10. Fathers Day with The Evening Fold: The Evening Fold is an instrumental collaboration between Byron Shire artists Diego Zaragoza and M. E. Baird. Spend Father's Day afternoon with The Evening Fold at The Farm in Byron Bay. The Evening Fold is best described as a live musical interlude for that occasion or time when day gently folds into evening and evening tenderly unfolds into darkness. Think, True Detective, Twin Peaks, Dead Man, Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid, Paris Texas and Badlands soundtracks all rolled into one. At The Farm, 11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale, this Sunday from 5.30pm. Free event.

11. Let's Talk in Lismore: In light of Lismore's recent struggles, four of the country's leading identities will gather at an inaugural event, Let's Talk, to discuss the importance of resilience in surviving life's highs and lows. Vision Australia's chief advocate Tim Costello, who is also patron of The Winsome Soup Kitchen, will join renowned author and ex-Wallaby Peter FitzSimons as well as ex-Test cricketer Nathan Hauritz and 2017 Invictus Games competitor Nathan Parker, to take part in an evening discussion over canapes at Trinity Sports Centre. All the speakers have donated their time to share their insights and strategies for dealing with adversity. At Trinity Catholic College, Lismore, on Monday, September 4, from 6.30pm. $50 / $25.

12. Country Club Comedy: Round two of the new free comedy nights. Mandy Nolan will have you giggling your socks off, plus special guest appearance by Dusty Rich and Aaron Pratt. At the Ocean Shores Country Club, Orana Road, Ocean Shores, on Tuesday, September 5, from 7pm. Free show.

13. A. C. Grayling's Democracy and Its Crisis: Philosopher A.C. Grayling takes centre stage to tackle Democracy and Its Crisis. This talk will provide an urgent exploration of the challenges facing democracy today from one of our most trusted voices. Prompted by events in recent years in the UK and the USA, but also in Russia and the Middle East, A. C. Grayling investigates why the institutions of representative democracy seem unable to sustain themselves against forces they were designed to manage, and why it matters. At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson Street, Byron Bay, on Wednesday, September 6, at 6pm. Tickets: $30 / $35.

14. An Inconvenient Sequel: A decade after An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change into the heart of popular culture, comes the follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Former US Vice President Al Gore continues his fight travelling around the world, training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. A fundraiser for the Knitting Nannas Against Gas. At BCC Cinemas, Cnr of Keen and Zadoc Sts, Lismore, on Thursday, September 7, from 6.15pm.

15. Bell Shakespeare's The Merchant of Venice: This uncompromising and dark production explores the tense relationship and prejudices between those that have, and those that don't. Dark in its humour and bawdy in its romantic hijinks, The Merchant Of Venice takes audiences on a journey of love, mercy and justice. Featuring three time Helpmann Award winner, Mitchell Butel (Janet King and Rake) as the defiant Shylock, and Jessica Tovey (Wolf Creek and Wonderland) as Portia, the production will be directed by Anne-Louise Sarks (Belvoir's Jasper Jones and Medea), this masterfully envisioned production tackles the prejudices and preconceived notions of one of Shakespeare's most challenging plays. At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Friday and Saturday, from 7.30pm.